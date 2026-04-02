by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

I don’t even know where to start tonight. Trump addressed the nation on the Iran war, extended the operation by ANOTHER two to three weeks, threatened to pull the United States out of NATO, showed up at the Supreme Court for the birthright citizenship case, and then got caught on camera calling his own justices “stupid.” All in one day.

Meanwhile, an American journalist was kidnapped in Baghdad by Iran-backed militants, Artemis II launched humans toward the moon for the first time in 50 years, SpaceX filed for the LARGEST IPO in history, and Trump’s economic approval cratered to the lowest of his entire career. Oh, and Kristi Noem’s husband apparently has a secret fetish life. So there’s that.

It has been one of the most overwhelming news days of the year. Barely a moment to breathe. Let’s get into it.

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Now here is your Wednesday evening briefing.

Trump Delivers Primetime Address on Iran War, Vows Victory “Very Shortly”

President Trump addressed the nation from the White House Cross Hall on Wednesday night in his first primetime speech since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28. He declared that Iran has been “decimated” militarily and that core U.S. objectives are “nearing completion,” telling Americans the country’s navy is “gone,” its air force is “gone,” and its missile stockpile is nearly exhausted.

Trump said the U.S. military has delivered “swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield,” adding: “Never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear and devastating large-scale losses in a matter of weeks.”

He announced a two-to-three-week timeline to complete remaining objectives, warning that if no deal is reached, the U.S. will strike all of Iran’s electrical generating plants. The real news of this speech was that Trump extended the operation by another two to three weeks.

Trump: "We're going to hit them extremely hard over the next 2-3 weeks. We're going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong.”

Trump paid tribute to the 13 American service members killed in the conflict, saying he had visited Dover Air Force Base twice. According to the transcript, he quoted the families: “Please, sir, please, finish the job.”

He blamed Iran for surging gas prices, saying: “This short-term increase has been entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers and neighboring countries that have nothing to do with the conflict.”

Trump said the U.S. imports almost no oil through the Strait of Hormuz and told other countries dependent on it to “go take it” and protect it themselves, or buy American oil.

A White House official said ahead of the speech that the military operation is “meeting or exceeding all of its benchmarks so far.”

Before the address, Trump told reporters he was going to give a “little speech at 9 o’clock” and would basically be telling everyone “how great” he is.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris posted ahead of the address that she would not be watching, saying Trump “has put American troops in harm’s way, costs are rising by the day,” and adding: “I bet you he’s going to try and claim victory tonight, but the reality is we’re watching what he does instead of listening to what he says.”

Trump also opened his remarks by congratulating NASA and the Artemis II crew following the mission’s successful launch earlier in the evening.

Trump Threatens to Pull Out of NATO, Calls It a “Paper Tiger”

In back-to-back interviews with The Daily Telegraph and Reuters, Trump said a U.S. withdrawal from NATO is “beyond reconsideration,” calling the 77-year-old alliance a “paper tiger.” He added: “I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.”

Trump told Reuters he is “absolutely” considering withdrawing from the alliance, saying: “They haven’t been friends when we needed them.” His anger stems from European NATO allies refusing to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed since Iran escalated its blockade when the war began.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the president, telling Al Jazeera: “If NATO is just about us defending Europe if they’re attacked but then denying us basing rights when we need them, that’s not a very good arrangement.”

Trump also mocked the UK’s military, saying “you don’t even have a navy,” in a dig at Prime Minister Starmer.

A White House spokesperson said: “President Trump has made his disappointment with NATO and other allies clear, and as the President has emphasized, ‘the United States will remember.’”

Legal experts note that a 2023 law, co-sponsored by Rubio himself, requires Senate approval or an act of Congress for any formal withdrawal. Courts may also face challenges from contractors who could lose money.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on X that he had a “constructive discussion” with Trump on NATO, Ukraine, and Iran. Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz called Trump’s threat “reckless, dangerous, and plays directly into the hands of our adversaries.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is set to visit Trump at the White House next week.

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Trump Attends Supreme Court for Birthright Case, Then Calls Justices “Stupid”

In an unprecedented move, President Trump became the first sitting president in history to attend Supreme Court oral arguments, sitting in the front row during the landmark birthright citizenship case, Trump v. Barbara, alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Trump made an early exit roughly halfway through arguments.

In the first hour, Solicitor General D. John Sauer faced deeply skeptical questions from both the court’s liberal and conservative justices. Trump’s executive order, signed on his first day back in office, seeks to deny automatic citizenship to babies born in the U.S. to parents who are either undocumented or on temporary visas, overturning more than a century of legal interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

Chief Justice John Roberts pushed back on Sauer’s argument that modern globalization changes the legal stakes, responding: “It’s a new world. It’s the same Constitution.”

Justice Elena Kagan told Sauer the constitutional text “does not support you,” accusing the administration of relying on “technical, esoteric” interpretations and “obscure sources.” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked pointedly: “Are we bringing pregnant women in for depositions?”

Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, noted: “If somebody showed up here in 1868 and established domicile, that was perfectly fine. So why wouldn’t we come to the conclusion that the fact that someone might be illegal is immaterial?”

ACLU attorney Cecillia Wang argued for the challengers, saying: “Ask any American what our citizenship rule is and they’ll tell you, everyone born here is a citizen alike.”

After leaving the courtroom, Trump posted on Truth Social: “We are the only Country in the World STUPID enough to allow ‘Birthright’ Citizenship!” In fact, more than 30 other countries, mostly in the Western Hemisphere, also guarantee birthright citizenship.

In a video from a closed Easter lunch that was briefly posted to the White House’s YouTube before being taken down, Trump was captured calling Republican-appointed justices who rule against him “stupid people,” saying: “I can, I don’t care if Trump appointed me. I don’t care if he doesn’t make any difference to me. I’m voting against him. Because they want to show their independence. You know, stupid people.”

A decision is expected by early summer. An estimated 2.7 million additional people would become undocumented by 2045 if the order is upheld.

American Journalist Shelly Kittleson Kidnapped in Baghdad by Iran-Backed Militants

Freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson, 49, from Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, was abducted in broad daylight on Saadoun Street in central Baghdad on March 31, in what the Committee to Protect Journalists called the first kidnapping of an American journalist worldwide in over a decade.

Alex Plitsas, Kittleson’s designated point of contact in the U.S., confirmed the kidnapping and said the U.S. government had warned Kittleson about a specific threat from Kata’ib Hezbollah, which was allegedly targeting female journalists. He said Kittleson’s name was on a list in Kata’ib Hezbollah’s possession.

Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson confirmed on X that a suspect with ties to Kata’ib Hezbollah was taken into custody by Iraqi authorities. He said: “The State Department previously fulfilled our duty to warn this individual of threats against them and we will continue to coordinate with the FBI to ensure their release as quickly as possible.”

Two cars were involved in the abduction. One vehicle crashed during a police pursuit near the town of Al-Haswa in Babil province southwest of Baghdad. Kittleson was transferred to a second car, which escaped.

Kittleson’s mother, Barb Kittleson, 72, of Mount Horeb told the Associated Press: “Terrible. Scared. I’ll pray for her.” She added: “Journalism is what she wanted to do so bad. I wanted her to come home and not do it, but she said, ‘I’m helping people.’”

The FBI, National Security Council, State Department, Delta Force, and Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service are all engaged in efforts to locate her. Kittleson has written for Al-Monitor, Foreign Policy, Politico, and the BBC. Her most recent article, published the day of her abduction in Italian newspaper Il Foglio, covered drone strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Artemis II Blasts Off: First Humans to the Moon in 50 Years

At 6:35 p.m. EDT on April 1, NASA’s Artemis II Space Launch System launched from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B, sending four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the moon, the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The crew includes NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Glover will become the first person of color, Koch the first woman, and Hansen the first non-U.S. citizen to travel beyond low Earth orbit to the moon’s vicinity.

The mission is scheduled to last about nine and a half days, from launch on April 1 to splashdown on April 10. The crew will loop behind the moon and get an unprecedented view of the far side, setting a record for the farthest distance humans have traveled from Earth: 252,000 miles.

A brief “No-Go” was declared less than two hours before launch due to a Flight Termination System issue, but was quickly resolved using legacy Space Shuttle-era equipment.

The twin solid rocket boosters and four RS-25 engines generated 8.8 million pounds of force at liftoff. Artemis II is a test flight, not a landing. It paves the way for Artemis III and IV, with a planned moon landing targeted for 2028.

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SpaceX Files for Largest IPO in History at $1.75 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the SEC on April 1, targeting a June listing at a valuation of more than $1.75 trillion, which would make it the largest IPO in history. The offering could raise up to $75 billion, more than three times the size of the previous U.S. record.

The IPO is internally codenamed “Project Apex.” SpaceX has lined up an unusually large 21 banks to manage the deal. At $1.75 trillion, SpaceX would rank above every S&P 500 company except Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon.

The filing comes after SpaceX merged with Musk’s xAI in a deal that valued the combined entity at $1.25 trillion. When SpaceX eventually lists, Musk will become the first person to head two separate trillion-dollar publicly traded companies.

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, ended 2025 with 9.2 million subscribers and over $10 billion in revenue. Analysts project Starlink alone could reach $24 billion in 2026 revenue.

Polymarket showed a 63% chance of a SpaceX listing by June 30, 2026 following the news.

Trump’s Economic Approval Craters to 31%, the Lowest of His Career

A new CNN/SSRS poll released Wednesday shows Trump’s approval rating on the economy has fallen to a career low of 31%, driven largely by the surge in gas prices since the Iran war began. His overall approval sits at 35%, one point off his all-time low in CNN polling.

Roughly two-thirds of Americans say Trump’s policies have worsened economic conditions, up 10 points since January. Just 27% approve of his handling of inflation, down from 44% a year ago.

The share of Republicans who strongly approve of his job performance dropped to 43%, from 52% in January. Trump’s economic approval is down 14 points among Republicans alone since the start of the year.

The national gas average has now surpassed $4 per gallon. More than 63% of Americans say higher fuel costs have caused at least some financial hardship, including 15% who call the strain “severe.” 45% say they have cut back significantly on how much they drive.

Separately, a CNN poll on the Iran war found roughly two-thirds of Americans oppose the decision to take military action, and majorities oppose sending ground troops or providing more war funding.

Iran Ceasefire Request: Trump Says Yes, Iran Says It Never Happened

Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning that Iran had “just asked the United States of America for a cease-fire,” attributing the request to Iran’s new president. He said the U.S. would consider the request “only when the Strait of Hormuz is open, free, and clear,” adding: “Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei flatly denied the claim, calling Trump’s account “false and baseless,” according to Iranian state media.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian published an open letter addressed to the American people on X, defending Iran’s actions and blaming the U.S. for escalating the conflict. He warned that attacks on Iranian infrastructure could amount to war crimes and called on Americans to question the justification for the war. The post received 749,000 views within hours.

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since the war began on February 28, sent a written statement thanking Hezbollah for its resistance. U.S. and Israeli officials believe he was wounded in an attack that killed his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and remains in hiding.

Kristi Noem “Devastated” After Husband’s Secret Fetish Life Exposed

The Daily Mail published an investigation revealing that Bryon Noem, husband of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, allegedly led a secret double life involving cross-dressing and paying online fetish models. According to the report, Bryon Noem spent at least $25,000 via Cash App and PayPal on three women connected to the “bimbofication” fetish community.

Photos allegedly show him stuffing balloons into a tight shirt to simulate breasts while posing with a pouty expression. A spokesperson for Kristi Noem told the New York Post: “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.”

Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos raised national security concerns, telling the Daily Mail: “If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well.”

When reached by the Daily Mail, Bryon Noem did not deny the photos or messages, but denied that his activity compromised national security. Trump responded briefly, saying: “I feel badly for the family,” and added he was unaware of the situation.

Bryon’s alleged online messages also appear to acknowledge longstanding rumors of Kristi Noem’s alleged affair with her former senior advisor Corey Lewandowski, rumors she refused to deny under oath in a House Judiciary Committee hearing last month. Kristi Noem was removed from her role as DHS Secretary earlier in March and has since been named a special envoy for the “Shield of the Americas.”

North Korea Stages Massive Cyberattack on Open-Source Software Used by Millions

North Korean hackers linked to a group Google tracks as UNC1069 compromised the popular open-source JavaScript library Axios on March 31, inserting malicious code into two package releases that were available for nearly three hours before being removed. Axios is downloaded millions of times per week by developers worldwide and is used inside countless websites and applications.

The hackers briefly gained control of a maintainer’s account and used it to push backdoored versions targeting macOS, Windows, and Linux systems. The malicious software could have given hackers access to login credentials and other sensitive data.

One security expert described it as a supply chain attack: “You don’t have to click anything or make a mistake. The software you already trust did it for you.”

John Hultquist, chief analyst for Google’s threat intelligence group, warned: “North Korean hackers have deep experience with supply chain attacks, which they’ve historically used to steal cryptocurrency. The full breadth of this incident is still unclear, but given the popularity of the compromised package, we expect it will have far reaching impacts.”

Researchers warn that hundreds of thousands of stolen credentials may now be circulating, potentially enabling ransomware attacks, SaaS compromises, and cryptocurrency theft.

Over 100 Baidu Robotaxis Freeze Mid-Traffic in Wuhan, Trapping Passengers

More than 100 of Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxis simultaneously stopped on roads across Wuhan, China on the night of April 1, stranding passengers in the middle of active traffic lanes. Wuhan police confirmed the incident on Weibo, saying preliminary findings suggest a “system malfunction” as the cause.

Reports indicated some vehicles stopped in the middle lane of elevated ring roads, with traffic passing on both sides. Some passengers were able to open the doors and exit on their own. Others were too afraid to leave due to the traffic and called for help. One passenger described waiting over 30 minutes to reach a customer service representative.

Wuhan is home to Apollo Go’s largest deployment in China, with more than 1,000 fully driverless vehicles operating across the city. Baidu did not immediately comment on the incident.

The crash reportedly caused at least one highway collision. No serious injuries were reported. This is believed to be the largest simultaneous robotaxi shutdown ever documented. The incident mirrors a December power outage in San Francisco that caused Waymo’s fleet to stall across the city.

FDA Approves Foundayo, a New Once-Daily Weight Loss Pill

The FDA approved Eli Lilly’s oral weight loss drug orforglipron, branded as Foundayo, on April 1, making it only the second GLP-1 pill approved for obesity in the U.S. following Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill.

Unlike the Wegovy pill, which must be taken first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, Foundayo can be taken at any time of day without food or water restrictions, a key distinction Lilly is using as its market advantage.

In Phase 3 trials, patients taking the highest dose lost an average of 12.4% of their body weight over 72 weeks, compared to 0.9% in the placebo group. This is less than injectable GLP-1 drugs like Zepbound, which can produce over 20% weight loss.

Lilly CEO David Ricks said: “As a convenient, once-daily oral pill that delivers meaningful weight loss, this is obesity care designed for the real world.” He noted that fewer than 1 in 10 people who could benefit from a GLP-1 are currently taking one.

The drug starts at $149 per month for self-paying customers and $25 per month with commercial insurance. Medicare Part D patients may be able to access it for $50 per month starting July 1. Foundayo is the first drug approved under the FDA’s new Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher pilot program. Lilly said the drug will begin shipping April 6. Analysts project sales could reach $14.79 billion by 2030.

Iran Warns Bulgaria: Don’t Let America Use Your Airports

Iran’s foreign ministry sent a formal diplomatic note to NATO member Bulgaria protesting the presence of U.S. military refueling aircraft at Vasil Levski Airport, warning that Iran could “take necessary measures to protect its interests.”

Bulgarian officials confirmed receiving the note but emphasized that the country is not a party to the Iran conflict. The warning is part of a broader pattern of Iran pressuring NATO allies to restrict U.S. military access. Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. aircraft tied to strikes, and France has imposed limits on certain military overflights.

Keir Starmer Addresses the Nation, Pushes 35-Country Coalition on Hormuz

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the British public, warning the war will have lasting effects on the country’s future while stressing resilience. He reaffirmed the UK will not join the conflict, saying it “is not Britain’s war.”

Starmer announced that 35 countries have signed a statement committing to work together to restore maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper set to lead a conference on the issue. He firmly pushed back on Trump’s criticism of NATO, calling the alliance “the single most effective military alliance the world has ever seen.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese separately warned that the war’s economic impact could last for months and pledged to shield Australians from the worst effects.

Russian Military Plane Crashes in Crimea, Killing All 29 on Board

A Russian Antonov An-26 military transport aircraft crashed in Crimea, killing all 29 people on board, including crew and passengers. Russian authorities said the plane likely went down due to a technical malfunction, with no evidence of a missile or drone strike. Contact with the aircraft was lost during a routine flight before it hit a cliff. An investigation is ongoing.

DHS Partial Shutdown Ends After Funding Deal Passes

Congressional leaders reached a deal to end the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which had been the longest of its kind after unpaid TSA workers began quitting or missing shifts, causing airport security disruptions.

The compromise excluded direct funding for immigration enforcement agencies like ICE and Border Patrol, with Republicans planning to fund those separately through the budget process. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats “remained unified” throughout the fight and called the outcome a win, saying Republicans had “caved.” House Republicans pushed back, calling the Senate’s deal “a joke.”

DeSantis Signs Law Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring documented proof of citizenship to register to vote in the state, and initiating a process to remove existing voters who cannot verify their status. Florida becomes the third state this year, after South Dakota and Utah, to adopt such a law amid stalled federal efforts. The law takes effect January 1, 2027.

Hegseth Reverses Suspension of Army Crew That Flew Near Kid Rock’s Home

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reversed the earlier suspension of Army AH-64 Apache helicopter aircrew members who flew near Kid Rock’s Nashville-area home, declining to pursue any investigation into the incident. The flight had initially prompted a review over possible safety or protocol violations, but officials ultimately decided against any action.

Gaza Premature Babies Reunited With Families After Two Years

Eleven children who were evacuated as premature infants from Gaza during Israeli bombing two years ago have been reunited with their families in an emotional return, Reuters confirmed. The infants had been airlifted to Egypt for treatment without their parents as conflict surrounded hospitals. Their return was arranged through a UN-backed effort. Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure remains badly damaged, with shortages of medical supplies ongoing.

KitKat Launches Tracker to Find 12 Tons of Stolen Chocolate

KitKat launched a public tracking campaign after 12 tons of its chocolate bars were reported stolen. The campaign invites the public to help locate the missing product.

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