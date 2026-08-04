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Cindy Watter's avatar
Cindy Watter
1d

Read Nicholas Kristof’s article in the latest Sunday NY Times. Taking SNAP benefits away is child abuse.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
21h

The worst thing I ever heard, how could he? a fu-king monster!

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