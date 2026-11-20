by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving his position as the country deals with a series of major technology outages and a separate cyberattack affecting banking customers.

Cairncross advises the president on cybersecurity and helps coordinate the federal government’s cyber strategy. A White House official confirmed his coming departure to CBS News.

Watch our video for a quick breakdown of what happened and what we know so far.

The news comes after disruptions involving air traffic control, banks, Microsoft services and the National Security Agency’s internal communications network.

Chase also announced that third-party companies providing services to the bank were targeted in a cyberattack. The bank said some customer names and email addresses may have been exposed.

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It’s important to separate those incidents. Officials say they have not found evidence that the major outages were part of a coordinated cyberattack. Chase says the vendor attack was unrelated to its earlier banking outage.

There is also no confirmed connection between the disruptions and Cairncross’s departure. Axios reported that he did not want to serve another two years and that leaving now could give the White House time to confirm a replacement before Democrats take control of the Senate.

We’ll continue following this story and share updates as more information becomes available.

Sources