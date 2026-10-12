Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam's avatar
Pam
Oct 12

Thanks for this well-written and very informative report. This looks alarmingly like the idiocy over Hillary’s emails just before the 2017 election. The same playbook but this time it’s for a fabricated “issue” from Omar’s childhood? Lots of time before now was available! I’m concerned about the judge who would find merit in this claim.

Reply
Share
Jude McKenzie's avatar
Jude McKenzie
Oct 12

Thank you!!!!

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture