by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon everyone.

I’m back to writing reports after traveling from New Mexico to St. Louis. I’m home now, safe and sound. Seeing ICE at the El Paso airport was wild.

There is so much happening right now. Trump agreed to a ceasefire with Iran 90 minutes before his own deadline to start bombing their power grid, and Iran IMMEDIATELY declared victory, claiming the U.S. accepted their peace framework. There is no written agreement. Both sides are already saying different things about what was agreed to. Lebanon is apparently not included, Israel is still bombing, and Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz back down after Israeli strikes continued. This ceasefire could collapse before the weekend.

Meanwhile, over 85 House Democrats are calling for Trump’s removal through impeachment or the 25th Amendment. The Gilgo Beach serial killer just pleaded guilty to EIGHT murders in court. The Pope called Trump’s threats against Iran “truly unacceptable.” Pam Bondi is refusing to testify on the Epstein files. Bill Gates is scheduled to testify about his Epstein ties. The “Ketamine Queen” got 15 years for killing Matthew Perry. And ICE has been using TSA data to arrest over 800 people at airports.

It’s April 8, 2026. Let’s get into all of it.

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Now here is your Tuesday afternoon briefing.

Trump Agrees to Two-Week Ceasefire With Iran 90 Minutes Before His Own Deadline

Just 90 minutes before his self-imposed deadline to launch devastating strikes against Iran, Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire on Truth Social Tuesday evening, suspending planned attacks on the condition that Iran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz completely, immediately, and safely. The deal was brokered by Pakistan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir serving as primary mediators.

Peace talks are expected to begin Saturday in Islamabad, with Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner leading the U.S. delegation.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed the ceasefire and immediately declared victory, claiming that the U.S. had accepted the general framework of Iran’s 10-point peace plan. The 10 points include provisions for controlled passage through the Strait coordinated with Iran’s military, withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region, and continued Iranian authority over the waterway.

According to CNN, there appears to be no formal written document outlining the ceasefire agreement, raising concerns about ambiguity and enforceability. Both sides appear to have different interpretations of what was agreed to.

More than 3,400 people have reportedly been killed across the Middle East during the conflict, including significant civilian casualties in Iran and Lebanon, though limited transparency makes the full scale hard to verify.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Effectively Closed as Trump Floats “Joint Venture” Toll With Iran

Despite the ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz has barely reopened. Only a handful of ships have passed through, far below the 100 to 120 commercial vessels that transited daily before the war. Iran reportedly shut the strait down again in response to continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Wednesday morning that the U.S. is considering a “joint venture” with Iran to charge tolls on ships passing through the strait. “We’re thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It’s a way of securing it,” Trump said, calling it “a beautiful thing.”

Any such arrangement was not part of Iran’s 10-point plan and would challenge existing international maritime law. Oman, which shares control of the strait, has firmly opposed any toll regime.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated Wednesday that the ceasefire depends on the strait being opened “without limitation, including tolls,” contradicting Trump’s own comments hours earlier.

Karoline Leavitt refused to say who controls the strait.

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Lebanon Dispute Threatens to Collapse the Ceasefire

Donald Trump said Lebanon is not included in the ceasefire, calling the conflict there a separate issue tied to Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this, denying any ceasefire is in place in Lebanon. Israel continued airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, including in the city of Tyre.

This directly contradicts Pakistani mediators and Iran, who have both said Lebanon was meant to be covered. Vice President JD Vance attributed the confusion to a “legitimate misunderstanding,” stating the U.S. never agreed to include Lebanon.

Iran’s foreign minister warned that the U.S. must choose between honoring the ceasefire or continuing the conflict indirectly through Israel, and Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the U.S. of violating the agreement less than a day after it began, citing continued strikes in Lebanon and a U.S. drone entering Iranian airspace.

Qatar said its military intercepted seven Iranian ballistic missiles and multiple drones shortly after the ceasefire was announced, underscoring how quickly hostilities resurfaced.

Over 85 Democrats Demand Trump’s Removal via 25th Amendment or Impeachment

More than 85 House Democrats called for Trump to be impeached or removed from office on Tuesday. The calls came after Trump posted on Truth Social that morning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran did not meet his deadline. Prominent names include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. John Larson of Connecticut filed formal articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday. In his statement, Larson said Trump “has blown past every requirement to be removed from office” and that the Cabinet has “an obligation to put patriotism over politics and invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Several notable conservative figures also broke with Trump. Tucker Carlson said on his show that Trump was threatening to commit “a war crime, a moral crime.” Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene posted “25TH AMENDMENT!!!” on X, calling the situation “evil and madness.” Sen. Ron Johnson told the Wall Street Journal that Trump “loses me if he attacks civilian targets.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will push for a war powers vote when Congress returns, and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats will attempt to pass a war powers resolution by unanimous consent during a pro forma session. Rep. Jamie Raskin plans to hold a briefing for Democrats on the 25th Amendment.

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Pope Leo XIV Condemns Threats Against Iran as “Truly Unacceptable”

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pope, delivered his most pointed rebuke of Trump yet on Tuesday, telling journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo that “this threat against the entire people of Iran” is “truly unacceptable.” The pope said: “There are certainly issues of international law here, but even more, it is a moral question concerning the good of the people as a whole.”

Leo urged citizens of all countries involved to “contact the authorities, political leaders, congressmen, to ask them, tell them, to work for peace and to reject war and violence.” He specifically mentioned the innocent, including children, the elderly, and the sick, as those who suffer most.

The White House pushed back, with spokesperson Anna Kelly saying Iran’s regime “has committed egregious human rights abuses against its own citizens for 47 years.” Behind the scenes, reports suggest U.S. officials pressured the Vatican, warning that America’s military power gives it the ability to act without restraint.

On Wednesday, Leo welcomed the ceasefire at his general audience, calling it “a sign of living hope” and urging that “only through a return to negotiation can the war come to an end.”

Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Pleads Guilty to Murdering Eight Women

Rex Heuermann, a 62-year-old Long Island architect, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to murdering seven women and admitted to intentionally causing the death of an eighth, Karen Vergata, in a packed courtroom in Riverhead, New York. The killings spanned a 17-year period from 1993 to 2010. Heuermann admitted to strangling each victim and dumping their bodies near Gilgo Beach, Manorville, and Southampton.

Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said Heuermann “walked among us, playacting as a normal suburban dad” while “obsessively targeting innocent women for death.” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina called him “a sadistic, soulless, murderous monster.”

Heuermann’s defense attorney Michael Brown said his client chose to plead guilty partly to spare victims’ families from a trial, calling it “a huge sense of relief” and “cathartic to some extent” for Heuermann. As part of the deal, Heuermann agreed to cooperate with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

His sentencing is set for June 17. He faces life in prison without parole, three consecutive life sentences, plus four sentences of 25 years to life. His ex-wife Asa Ellerup said after the hearing: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Their loss is immeasurable.”

“Ketamine Queen” Sentenced to 15 Years in Matthew Perry’s Death

Jasveen Sangha, a 42-year-old drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen,” was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for providing the ketamine that killed “Friends” star Matthew Perry. Sangha pleaded guilty last fall to five federal charges, including distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Prosecutors said Sangha ran a “high-volume drug trafficking business out of her North Hollywood residence” and continued selling even after learning her drugs contributed to the overdose death of Cody McLaury in 2019. In their sentencing memo, prosecutors wrote: “She chose profits over people, and her actions have caused immense pain to the victims’ families.”

Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison addressed the court, describing his late stepson as “funny, brilliant, with lots of ghosts” and telling Sangha: “I feel bad for you.” Sangha herself lamented her “poor choices” and said: “I pray for forgiveness every day.” Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett told Sangha she would need to show “epic resilience” during her incarceration.

Sangha is the third of five defendants sentenced in the case. Perry’s personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa is scheduled for sentencing on April 22, and middleman Erik Fleming on April 29.

Pam Bondi Refuses to Testify Before Congress on Epstein Files

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi will not appear for her scheduled April 14 deposition before the House Oversight Committee, the Justice Department told lawmakers Wednesday. The DOJ argued that because Bondi was subpoenaed in her capacity as Attorney General and no longer holds that office, the subpoena no longer applies.

Lawmakers from both parties have pushed back. Rep. Nancy Mace, the Republican who forced the subpoena vote, wrote that the “subpoena was issued to ‘Pam Bondi,’ not ‘the Attorney General.’ She is still obligated to appear.” Rep. Robert Garcia, the committee’s top Democrat, threatened to pursue contempt of Congress charges, stating: “Our bipartisan subpoena is to Pam Bondi, whether she is the Attorney General or not.”

The Oversight Committee said it will contact Bondi’s personal counsel to schedule a new deposition date. The committee has already interviewed Bill Barr, Alex Acosta, Ghislaine Maxwell, and both Bill and Hillary Clinton as part of its Epstein investigation.

Bill Gates Scheduled to Testify Before Congress on Epstein Ties

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee on June 10 for a transcribed interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Gates appears multiple times in the Justice Department’s Epstein files. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is slated to appear May 6, and Gateway co-founder Ted Waitt on April 30.

A Gates spokesperson said he “welcomes the opportunity” and that “while he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions.” Gates has previously said he met with Epstein to discuss philanthropy and regrets the association. “Every minute that I spent with him I regret,” Gates told Australia’s 9News earlier this year.

Democrats Score Major Wins in Wisconsin, Georgia, and Local Races

Chris Taylor won the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, defeating conservative Maria Lazar and expanding the liberal majority to 5-2. Taylor, a former Democratic state legislator and appeals court judge who centered her campaign on abortion and voting rights, won by roughly 20 points. Liberal candidates have now won four consecutive Wisconsin Supreme Court elections, and the majority is secured through at least 2030.

In Georgia’s deeply red 14th congressional district, Democrats dramatically overperformed expectations, narrowing margins in a traditionally safe Republican seat. Meanwhile, local wins in Missouri and Oklahoma, including a mayoral victory, a school board flip, and a seat won by a wide margin, pointed to broader grassroots Democratic energy heading into 2026 midterms.

ICE Arrested Over 800 People Using TSA Traveler Data

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested more than 800 people following tips from the Transportation Security Administration between January 2025 and February 2026, according to internal ICE data reviewed by Reuters. TSA provided records on more than 31,000 travelers for potential immigration enforcement, gathered through its Secure Flight Program, a system created in 2007 as a counterterrorism measure, not to track immigration violations.

Cases have included a college student detained traveling from Boston to Texas for Thanksgiving, a mother arrested at San Francisco International Airport, and an Irish couple detained in front of their children after more than two decades in the U.S., who were deported while their kids remained behind. The DHS said TSA “is pursuing solutions that improve resiliency, security, and efficiency across our entire system.”

A group of more than 40 House Democrats wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin that ICE officers “will cause confusion and fear” if they remain stationed at airports.

American Journalist Shelly Kittleson Freed After Kidnapping in Baghdad

Freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson, 49, was released Tuesday, about a week after being kidnapped from a busy street corner in central Baghdad on March 31. The Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah announced her release, saying it came “in appreciation of the patriotic stances of the outgoing prime minister” and requiring that she “leave the country immediately.”

Two militia officials told the AP that in exchange for freeing Kittleson, several detained members of the group would be released by Iraqi authorities. Kittleson had been warned multiple times by U.S. officials about threats against her but chose to continue reporting. Her work has appeared in Foreign Policy, Politico, Al-Monitor, and BBC, among other outlets.

Russia’s Fancy Bear Hackers Hijacked Thousands of Home Routers to Steal Passwords

Western security agencies revealed that Fancy Bear, a cyber unit within Russia’s military intelligence service GRU, carried out a massive espionage operation by compromising at least 18,000 home and small business routers across more than 120 countries. The hackers exploited known vulnerabilities in MikroTik and TP-Link routers to redirect DNS traffic through Russian-controlled servers, stealing passwords, emails, and authentication tokens without installing any malware on victims’ devices.

Microsoft identified more than 200 affected organizations and 5,000 consumer devices, including at least three government bodies in Africa. The FBI announced “Operation Masquerade,” a court-authorized effort to neutralize compromised routers across at least 23 states.

FBI Assistant Director Brett Leatherman said: “GRU actors compromised routers in the US and around the world, hijacking them to conduct espionage. Given the scale of this threat, sounding the alarm wasn’t enough.”

Port Washington Passes First-Ever Anti-Data Center Referendum

Voters in Port Washington, Wisconsin, approved the first referendum of its kind in the nation, requiring the city to obtain voter approval before granting developers tax incentives exceeding $10 million. The measure passed by a roughly 2-to-1 margin, with 66% voting yes.

The referendum was proposed by the grassroots group Great Lakes Neighbors United in response to a $15 billion data center campus planned by Vantage Data Centers in collaboration with OpenAI and Oracle, part of the Trump-backed “Stargate” initiative. The measure does not stop the current project but could restrict future development. Co-founder Carri Prom told Politico: “We’re not even really anti-tech. It’s just that we want responsible development.”

Hegseth Credits God for Military Campaign

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drew attention by framing the Iran military campaign in explicitly religious terms, saying “God deserves all the glory” for the outcome and describing operations as guided by “divine providence.” Hegseth called the operation an “overwhelming victory” at a press briefing. Meanwhile, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, amid reported internal clashes with Hegseth, told reporters he has no plans to resign and intends to continue serving.

U.N. Security Council Fails to Pass Strait of Hormuz Resolution

The U.N. Security Council failed to pass a resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz despite support from 11 members, after vetoes from Russia and China and abstentions from Pakistan and Colombia. The proposal, introduced by Bahrain, had been weakened to remove authorization for force. Separately, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that no military objective can justify destroying civilian infrastructure, appearing to respond to Trump’s rhetoric.

France Warns of “Dangerous Cycle” From Iran Escalation

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged restraint, warning that continued targeting of civilian and energy infrastructure violates international law and could trigger further reprisals. He cautioned that following through on threats could deepen the conflict, harming both regional stability and the global economy.

Lisa Murkowski Breaks With Trump on Iran Rhetoric

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska criticized Trump’s threats toward Iran, saying the rhetoric cannot be dismissed as negotiation tactics. She argued it undermines U.S. values, endangers Americans, and damages the country’s standing globally, urging all sides to de-escalate.

Trump Threatens Tariffs on Countries Selling Weapons to Iran

Trump posted Wednesday morning that he will impose tariffs on any country that sells weapons to Iran, adding another dimension of economic pressure to the conflict.

Markets Surge on Ceasefire, but Experts Warn of Lingering Damage

Global markets surged and oil prices dropped sharply following the ceasefire announcement. However, analysts caution that long-term economic damage from the war may persist, particularly in energy supply chains. Aviation and shipping industries warned that recovery will take time.

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