by Sharad Swaney | October 22, 2026

Dear America,

When Donald Trump launched the war against Iran alongside Israel in February, Americans were given an incomplete picture of what was happening to our military personnel across the Middle East. Seven months later, we’re learning just how extensive the destruction has been. Hundreds of American military structures have been damaged or destroyed, dozens of aircraft have been lost or damaged, and military families say they were left struggling to escape Iranian attacks.

Now, an investigation published Thursday by MeidasTouch and VALOR Media Network adds photographs, video, and firsthand accounts from service members who describe conditions far more chaotic than the public was led to understand.

Here are some of those photos:

Photos via MeidasTouch Network, Aaron Parnas, The Ken Harbaugh Show, and Valor Media Network

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The Pentagon’s Own Findings Are Devastating

This isn’t simply an allegation from anonymous military personnel. In September, the Pentagon’s own inspector general documented extensive damage to American installations across the Middle East.

According to Military Times, Iranian strikes damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures at American military bases in eight countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.

The damage extended well beyond buildings. An October Congressional Research Service assessment identified 81 American military aircraft and drones reportedly lost or damaged during operations against Iran.

That doesn’t mean Iran destroyed 81 aircraft. The figure includes aircraft damaged and subsequently repaired, along with losses from accidents, friendly fire, and other operations. Nevertheless, the scale is extraordinary.

The financial consequences are substantial, too. The Washington Post reported that U.S. Central Command estimated approximately $43.6 billion in war costs through early September, excluding the full expense of rebuilding damaged installations.

And Americans are still learning what actually happened.

Troops Say They Were Left Exposed

On Thursday, MeidasTouch and VALOR Media Network published photographs, video, and firsthand accounts from service members, contractors, and military families describing terrifying conditions during Iranian attacks.

At Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, sources described destroyed living quarters, damaged workspaces, and inadequate protective shelters. Some alleged that bunkers lacked installed doors, leaving personnel questioning whether adequate preparations had been made.

The reporting also included an allegation that a C-17 cargo aircraft had been completely destroyed. MeidasTouch acknowledged that this particular claim could not be independently verified, and the Pentagon had not confirmed it.

Other destruction has been documented independently. ABC News published photographs showing substantial damage to American military facilities and aircraft.

At Camp Buehring in Kuwait, CBS News authenticated footage of Iranian strikes and spoke with troops who were there. Although thousands of soldiers had been relocated before the attacks, more than 100 remained behind.

Some reportedly ran dangerously low on certain ammunition, while others were eventually moved into positions in the desert. No troops were killed by enemy fire at the locations described in CBS’s report, but their accounts raise serious questions about military preparedness.

American Families Were Caught in the Middle

One of the most disturbing parts of this story concerns military families living in Bahrain.

MeidasTouch interviewed family members who described watching missiles and interceptors fly overhead while fearing for their children’s lives. Some alleged that evacuations had been delayed because officials worried about the political appearance of moving families before the war.

That specific explanation for the delays remains unverified. However, the dangerous circumstances facing military families are independently documented.

CBS News reported that some American military families remained in Bahrain for a week or longer after fighting began. Iranian attacks struck the Navy’s regional headquarters before every family had reached safety.

The Navy eventually helped evacuate approximately 1,450 service members and family members. Some families subsequently faced financial difficulties while waiting for reimbursements and assistance.

Imagine having your children overseas, hearing explosions nearby, and wondering when you’re finally going to be taken somewhere safe.

Even the Casualty Numbers Changed

The Pentagon’s reporting of American deaths has also faced scrutiny.

In September, The Washington Post reported that more American service members had died in the Middle East since the war began than the Pentagon’s publicly reported casualty figures reflected.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth disputed the reporting, but the Pentagon subsequently revised its official figures.

By October 15, the Pentagon listed 21 deaths associated with operations against Iran and 865 wounded service members, according to Stars and Stripes and subsequent reporting.

Not every death in the region was necessarily caused by Iranian attacks. But the American public deserves a complete and transparent accounting of the human cost.

Reporting like this takes time, research, and a willingness to keep asking uncomfortable questions. If you value what I’m building at Centered America, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $8 a month or $50 a year. Your support genuinely helps me continue this work.

The Quiet Part

What bothers me most isn’t simply the destruction of American military equipment, although that alone should concern every taxpayer. It’s the accounts from troops and families who say they weren’t adequately protected or prepared.

Iran is responsible for the attacks it carried out. But that doesn’t absolve Trump, Hegseth, or senior military leadership of their responsibility to protect the Americans placed in harm’s way.

When the government sends service members into a war, it owes them more than speeches about military strength. It owes them proper equipment, functioning defenses, realistic evacuation plans, and honesty when things go wrong.

And when billions of dollars are spent, American aircraft are destroyed, and military families are left fearing for their lives, the public deserves to know exactly what happened.

The allegations in the new MeidasTouch investigation still need careful examination. But the Pentagon’s own findings, the independently authenticated footage, and the documented evacuation difficulties already demonstrate that the consequences of this war have been severe.

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to demand accountability from the people who made these decisions. In fact, I think it’s the bare minimum.

The Americans who endured this war deserve answers, and so do the rest of us.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

Sources

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America