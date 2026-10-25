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Vicki K.'s avatar
Vicki K.
1d

They just put out whatever they think they can get people talking about instead of the disaster that they are. It’s just stupid and unserious.

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
1d

For a moment I thought this was “ The Onion “.😆😆😆

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