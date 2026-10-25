by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

I genuinely thought this was a joke when I first saw it. On Sunday, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted a video of himself interviewing rapper Nicki Minaj aboard Air Force One as she traveled with Donald Trump to a campaign rally in Michigan. After Minaj spent the interview praising the president, Cheung shared the video with a rather bizarre announcement: “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” And the strangest part is that the position is actually vacant.

I can’t believe this is real life…

Nicki Minaj discusses becoming the next White House press secretary with Steven Cheung while traveling to Michigan with Trump on October 25, 2026. | X/@StevenCheung47

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An Interview Filled With Trump Praise

According to Mediaite, Cheung asked Minaj three questions about Trump’s economic policies, work ethic, and the upcoming midterm elections.

Minaj praised Trump as a businessman who understands the economy and suggested his personal financial history demonstrated his ability to manage the country.

She also described him as exceptionally hardworking, claiming he wakes up at 4 a.m. and regularly outworks people half his age.

But there was another statement that caught my attention.

While defending Trump, Minaj claimed he had “won three elections.”

He hasn’t.

Trump won the presidential elections in 2016 and 2024. He lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, who received 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, according to the National Archives.

Cheung also asked Minaj about supposedly inaccurate political polling, and she suggested the polls were designed to discourage Republican turnout.

Following the interview, Minaj reposted Cheung’s video with an American flag and a nervous-sweat emoji.

To be clear, there has been no official announcement that Minaj has been offered the job, much less accepted it. The exchange appears to be a publicity stunt, although the White House hasn’t formally clarified whether she’s under consideration.

Minaj showing fans the president’s plane on Oct. 25, 2026. | X/@NICKIMINAJ

The White House Actually Needs a Press Secretary

And that’s what makes this especially ridiculous.

Just nine days earlier, on October 16, Katie Zacharia departed as White House press secretary after holding the position for only five days.

Zacharia’s appointment quickly became controversial following her first press briefing, which lasted approximately 14 minutes. Questions also emerged about her professional background, including her previous descriptions of herself as a lawyer despite not being licensed to practice.

Trump subsequently suggested the position might not be right for her, and she left the job shortly afterward.

According to the Associated Press, Zacharia’s tenure was one of the shortest in White House history.

Now, less than two weeks before the midterms, the administration is publicly joking about replacing her with one of the most recognizable rappers in the world.

Minaj has increasingly aligned herself with Trump, appearing at administration events and publicly praising his leadership. Her trip aboard Air Force One is part of a broader effort by the president to bring celebrities along on his campaign appearances.

The Associated Press reported that Trump’s recent travel entourage has included prominent athletes and entertainers as Republicans attempt to maintain their congressional majorities.

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The Quiet Part

The White House press secretary is supposed to be responsible for communicating accurate information about the federal government, answering difficult questions, and explaining the president’s decisions to the American people.

It’s not supposed to be a competition over who can give Donald Trump the most compliments.

And in this supposed interview, Minaj repeated a demonstrably false claim about the 2020 election without being challenged.

Maybe Cheung was simply joking. Maybe the entire video was meant to generate attention before the Michigan rally. That’s certainly how it appears right now.

But I find it remarkable that less than two weeks after the administration’s previous press secretary departed following a disastrous five-day tenure, we’re watching the White House communications director publicly tease a celebrity replacement aboard Air Force One.

The administration has a real position to fill, and the American public has real questions that need answering.

I’d much rather see the White House take that responsibility seriously than turn the search for its next spokesperson into another social media spectacle.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

Sources

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America