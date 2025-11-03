This continues Centered America’s investigative series on the White House Ballroom. We urge you to read closely.

Summary of Our Previous Investigation

In July 2025, the Trump administration began demolishing the East Wing of the White House to construct a massive 90,000-square-foot “State Ballroom”—a single addition larger than the original Executive Residence itself. Though the White House claimed the project would be privately funded and cost $200 to $300 million, no architectural plans or funding breakdowns were released, and demolition occurred while oversight agencies were shuttered during the federal shutdown.

The ballroom’s scale, cost, and secrecy led us at Centered America to believe it may serve dual purposes: a lavish event space and a hardened command center built above the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC). The administration’s claim of “private financing” through corporate donations raised further red flags about influence-buying and potential violations of the Anti-Deficiency Act, which restricts unauthorized private funding of federal property.

What We Know About the Donors and the Money

According to official releases and independent verification, the Trust for the National Mall, a 501(c)(3) partner of the National Park Service, has been designated to receive and manage all contributions for the project. The White House has stated that roughly $350 million has been pledged, though only partial figures have been disclosed publicly.

Named Contributors

The following companies and individuals were listed by the White House and confirmed in reporting by Reuters, CBS News, and Al Jazeera:

Altria Group

Amazon

Apple

Booz Allen Hamilton

Caterpillar

Coinbase

Comcast

Hard Rock International

Google (Alphabet)

HP

Lockheed Martin

Meta

Micron

Microsoft

NextEra Energy

Palantir

Ripple

Reynolds American

T-Mobile

Tether America

Union Pacific

Adelson Family Foundation

J. Pepe & Emilia Fanjul

Stefan E. Brodie

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

Charles & Marissa Cascarilla

Edward & Shari Glazer

Harold Hamm

Benjamin Leon Jr.

The Lutnick Family

Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Konstantin Sokolov

Kelly Loeffler & Jeff Sprecher

Paolo Tiramani

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

Publicly Reported Amounts

Alphabet / YouTube: ≈ $22 million contributed via a legal-settlement payment directed to the Trust for the National Mall.

Lockheed Martin: “More than $10 million,” according to company sources.

Paolo Tiramani (BOXABL): $10 million in BOXABL preferred stock donated to the Trust.

Overall total: White House statements have varied between $200 million and $350 million pledged; no full ledger has been made public.

Recipient Entity and Control

All known contributions have been routed to the Trust for the National Mall (EIN 30-0080738). Funds are managed under its governance by President & CEO Catherine Townsend and the Trust’s board of directors. No specific account IDs or internal ledgers have been disclosed publicly.

Dates of Known Donations

Alphabet settlement: Late September 2025

Tiramani stock grant: October 21, 2025

Other donors: no public transaction dates released.

Terms and Possible Quid Pro Quo

At present, no public evidence shows that any favor, remuneration, or policy commitment was given or promised in exchange for donations. However, given Trump’s track record, it’s almost guaranteed that this is what’s happening. Congressional inquiries are underway seeking disclosure of donor agreements, pledge forms, and any conditions attached. Several donors—including major tech, defense, and crypto firms—have active federal contracts or pending regulatory issues, raising concerns about influence risk rather than proven corruption.

Administrative Notes

The Trust reportedly retains a 2.5 percent administrative fee on donations (Public Citizen report).

Some donor names and pledge amounts remain anonymous under Trust disclosure rules.

The Bottom Line

Every verified source confirms: the ballroom project is being funded through private donations channeled to the Trust for the National Mall; a complete donor-by-donor ledger, payment schedule, and terms of agreement remain undisclosed. No official breakdown exists to justify the extraordinary per-square-foot cost or to confirm that the structure is solely a ballroom rather than a fortified facility.

We will be updating you all with any new information we receive.

