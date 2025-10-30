Starting today, UnPAC’d is back.

It’s part of Centered America’s daily newsletters and news briefs, giving you one quick action a day to help dismantle Trump’s influence, expose corruption, and pressure the institutions behind it!

These are real, small actions that build power when hundreds or thousands of us do them together.

You won’t need hours. Just five minutes, purpose, and persistence.

What Is UnPAC’d?

UnPAC’d is the daily campaign from Centered America to dismantle authoritarianism, rebuild Democratic messaging, and reclaim our political future, one purpose-driven action each day.

Each day, we focus on something specific: a company, agency, donor, lobby group, or media outlet, and apply public pressure.

We all want focused, collective pressure that gets noticed, and this is how we’ll do it. Every single day.

How It Works

You’ll get one action per day in your daily Centered America newsletter.

Each action takes under five minutes.

Examples of the kinds of actions you’ll see:

Flood the Lines – Fill corporate inboxes and voicemails demanding accountability from companies funding propaganda, corruption, or partisan projects.

Example: “To the board, stop funding political disinformation. The public is watching.”

Jam the Inbox – Send coordinated email blasts to groups or organizations sitting on millions in funding while doing nothing to protect democracy.

Expose the Money – Submit tips, screenshots, or news links connecting dark money networks, contractors, or lobbyists. We verify and amplify.

Boycott with Purpose – Refuse a product or service for one week and tell the company exactly why. Economic pressure works when it’s focused.

Push the Media – Email journalists and editors asking why they aren’t covering the story, and copy us so we can track who answers.

Sign and Share Petitions – From donor disclosure to corporate divestment, we will share petitions part of coordinated public campaigns.

Targeted Callouts – When any organization or actor capitulates to Trump or breaks the law, we flood their mentions and call centers in a single day.

Pressure Lawmakers – Quick calls to representatives or senators demanding votes on democracy protections, worker rights, and social spending.

Share Your Story – Tell us how corruption, cuts, or greed have impacted your life. Real voices shift public perception.

Unity in Action – Reach across divides. Talk to someone outside your bubble about how concentrated power affects everyone, regardless of party.

Some days are strategic pushes. Others are rapid responses to breaking news.

Every action builds momentum.

Why It Matters

It turns frustration into action.

It multiplies your voice across communities.

It pressures leaders, companies, and media outlets to act responsibly.

It reminds people that democracy is not a spectator sport.

You don’t need to do everything. You just need to do something, every day.

This movement is 100% people-funded. No PACs. No billionaires. Just you—and us. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

Join the Movement

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America