UPDATE: Brown University Mass Shooting, Possibly Two Dead, 20 Injured

Hey everyone,

Wanted to issue a quick update on the active shooter situation near Brown University.

What’s confirmed right now

Providence Police say multiple people were shot and called it “an active investigation,” urging the public to shelter in place or avoid the area . WHDH

Brown University issued an “active shooter” alert near Barus & Holley Engineering and repeatedly told people to shelter in place . Brown University

Brown’s official emergency page says: “Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s).” Brown University

Casualty numbers (still preliminary)

NBC News correspondent Tom Winter reported that three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident believed 2 people were dead and as many as 20 were injured , with a note that not all injuries may be from gunfire . X (formerly Twitter)

The Brown Daily Herald reported “at least 20” injured, citing a Providence Fire radio broadcast . The Brown Daily Herald

AP says police have not released official details on the number of victims or conditions. AP News

Suspect status: major contradictions

Brown’s official emergency updates say no suspect is in custody as of its 5:11 p.m. update. Brown University

President Trump said in a social media post that “The suspect is in custody” and that the FBI is on the scene . ABC7 San Francisco

AP reports the FBI is assisting and notes that information remains preliminary. AP News

