Good evening!

I wanted to share an update on where things stand in the shutdown fight.

Thank you for supporting Centered America.

Today, Centered America donated $500 to Feeding America, funded entirely through your paid subscriptions and T-shirt purchases. Together, that contribution provides 5,000 meals to families in need. Every dollar given to Feeding America equals ten meals, and this donation proves how collective action translates directly into real impact.

Government Shutdown Update:

Lawmakers have been told to be ready for a 9 p.m. session as the Senate moves toward ending the 40-day shutdown. The continuing resolution (CR), released only hours before the vote, extends government funding through January 30, 2026. Leadership expects to hold a procedural vote tonight once all members return to Washington.

The legislative text for the “Continuing Appropriations Act, 2026” was published around 6:11 p.m. on the Senate Appropriations website. Lawmakers received the full text just before the planned vote, prompting frustration among members who wanted time to review it before advancing it.

The CR maintains current funding levels for federal programs, including SNAP benefits and essential entitlements, without adding major policy changes. Efforts to include an ACA subsidy extension were blocked, keeping the measure as a simple stopgap.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries publicly distanced his caucus from the deal, declaring that House Democrats will not back what he called a Republican-driven compromise. Jeffries said Senate Democrats “may choose one path,” but made clear House Democrats “will not provide political cover” for that choice.

Progressive leaders intensified pressure on Senate Democrats who plan to vote yes. Representative Greg Casar accused them of “capitulation.” Malcolm Kenyatta, Vice Chair of the DNC, echoed the criticism, adding that supporting the measure is a “mistake” and undermines the party’s message during a historic shutdown.

Reports indicate about ten Senate Democrats may vote with Republicans to advance the measure, but none have been named publicly. Leadership aides confirm the number privately but have not released an official list.

If the Senate clears the procedural hurdle tonight, the bill heads to the House. With Jeffries’ opposition, Speaker Mike Johnson will need to rely almost entirely on Republican votes to pass it, despite internal divisions within his own conference.

(Sources: Aaron Parnas, AP, Axios)

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America