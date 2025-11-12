Good afternoon, everyone!

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva was sworn in and immediately signed the long-running discharge petition to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, officially hitting 218 signatures. The milestone guarantees a full House vote on forcing the release of long-classified records tied to Epstein’s network and his alleged political connections.

Here’s your update:

House hits 218 signatures on Epstein petition: With the swearing-in of Rep. Adelita Grijalva, Democrats secured the final signature needed to force a House vote on releasing the long-classified Epstein records. The discharge petition, a rarely used maneuver designed to bypass House leadership, compels Speaker Mike Johnson to bring the measure to the floor once it completes a seven-day waiting period.

Newly released committee emails raise the stakes: The House Oversight Committee released correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and journalist Michael Wolff. The emails reportedly show Donald Trump knew of Epstein’s criminal behavior and spent “hours” at his residence with one of the victims. Another 2018 message from Epstein read, “i know how dirty donald is.” The revelations have intensified pressure for full transparency before the upcoming vote.

Countdown to a December showdown: After the petition “ripens” for seven legislative days, a signer may file notice to bring it up. The Speaker must then schedule the motion within two legislative days. Senior aides from both parties expect the floor vote during the first week of December, once Congress returns from the Thanksgiving recess.

Growing bipartisan support: At least three Republicans — Don Bacon, Warren Davidson, and Eli Crane — have said they will vote for the measure, joining several Democrats and a handful of moderate GOP members. Observers note “several dozen” Republicans are now considering supporting the final bill.

Speaker Johnson faces a divided majority: Following Grijalva’s swearing-in, Republicans hold a slim edge. Johnson could attempt to stall the process, but he has publicly said he will “let the process play out.” Some House Rules Committee members have warned him against using procedural tactics to block the measure, and Johnson has privately indicated the bill will reach the floor.

Senate path uncertain: Republican Senate leaders have not committed to taking up the transparency measure. Even if it passes the House, it may face procedural delays in the upper chamber. For now, the immediate focus is on the House debate that could expose years of secrecy surrounding Epstein’s network and political ties.

A historic transparency test: The House’s mandatory vote marks one of the most significant public-records efforts in recent memory. If the bill succeeds, it will compel federal agencies to release the long-hidden Epstein files, potentially revealing how his web of influence reached into politics and power.

(Sources: Aaron Parnas, CNN, House Oversight Committee, House Clerk, Axios)

