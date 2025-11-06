Good evening!

We’re giving you an evening update on everything that’s happened since this afternoon, but first I want to talk about something important: holding leaders accountable, and knowing when to give credit where it’s due.

We talk a lot about holding leaders accountable, and we should. Especially after election day. Accountability is the cornerstone of democracy. Without it, corruption grows, injustice thrives, and power goes unchecked. But accountability alone isn’t enough to build something better.

We also have to learn how to recognize courage when it shows up, even from people we don’t agree with entirely. No leader is perfect — not Democrats, and certainly not Republicans.

When someone in power, especially someone who has been part of the problem, finally chooses truth over loyalty, democracy over cult, or people over profit, it’s worth recognizing. If speaking up for what’s right only gets silence and outrage, leaders learn that doing the right thing doesn’t matter to voters. When we only condemn and never acknowledge progress, we teach them that they can win without ever earning it.

Democracy doesn’t survive without pressure, but it also doesn’t move without momentum. Both come from us. That means we have to learn how to do two things at once: hold leaders accountable for the harm they cause and recognize when they take a real step toward something better.

We also have to become leaders ourselves. We all can step up, speak out, and lead the change we want to see.

Accountability means naming the damage and demanding repair. But it also means noticing when someone finally steps up. Acknowledging progress doesn’t erase what came before, it sets our expectation. When we demand all or nothing, we usually end up with nothing. Real progress takes time and teamwork. If we attack everyone who isn’t perfect, we lose allies and stall the movement. Change comes in steps, every win, even a small one, helps us move the country forward.

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” has never mattered more.

But, as our good friend

so passionately said,

“good enough is not the future.”

There has to be a bottom line. We need more than just “good enough,” because “good enough” is what got us here, but the more we organize to support the strongest possible option (even if it isn’t perfect or only feels good enough) the faster we can reach an America that truly rises above it.

We at Centered America believe that if someone’s being truthful and showing real progress, they should be able to stand on it. That’s how you push politics toward something better. If someone is putting up a fight, it deserves respect. It’s up to the people to decide what that bottom line looks like.

We have to take wins where we can get them and respect leaders who do the right thing to reinforce good behavior, while also condemning what they do wrong to show where our bottom line is — what the expectations of the people truly are.

I believe that bottom line still has to include redemption for some individuals that really do want progress — without it, we won’t be able to get to an “after MAGA” America.

There has to be an “after MAGA.” We can’t just return to pre-Trump normalcy. The old “normal” is what birthed Trump and what birthed this crisis.

Commendation reinforces integrity. It teaches the people in power that honesty, humility, and courage are still rewarded in American politics. It shows them that the public notices when they do right, and not just when they fail.

Leaders should have to earn our vote, not just ask for forgiveness. Redemption isn’t a free pass; it has to be proven through real change and accountability. Our vote should reward integrity, not manipulation. But if that change is genuine, we have to be willing to support it.

There’s a lot I disagreed with Biden on, but I’d still vote for him every single time over Trump. We’re never going to get perfection. We should always strive for it, but we should vote for the closest thing to it every single time. Good enough isn’t enough — but sometimes it has to be when it’s our only option. There will always be better choices, better people for the job, better policies than the ones on the ballot. There are millions of Americans, but we’re not going to get the best candidate every time.

We have to stay engaged. We have to keep showing up and voting for the best option we have while demanding better from those in power. Every ballot, every rally, every act of organizing brings this country closer to what it can be. Progress doesn’t happen overnight; it’s built through persistence. If we keep fighting, if we keep believing in the possibility of something better, we will get there.

We have to know where the balance lives, between holding the line and leaving room for the things that our leaders are getting right. Leaving room for redemption for people who actually want to make a change

Without that balance, politics becomes an endless cycle of outrage where everyone talks and no one listens, and progress falls apart under the weight of hopelessness.

We can build something different. A democracy that punishes corruption but rewards integrity. That holds people accountable but still makes room for redemption. That fights back against fascism while creating space for transformation, not just resistance. Resistance is nothing without a vision for what comes after.

Here’s the news for this evening:

Supreme Court Showdown

In a high-stakes hearing, conservative justices Roberts and Barrett joined liberal colleagues in questioning President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose global tariffs. The case could curb presidential authority and trigger up to $90 billion in tariff refunds if the court rules against the administration.

Shutdown Enters Day 36

Democrats, buoyed by sweeping election wins, are refusing to reopen the government without firm commitments on health insurance subsidies. The standoff continues as Republicans split over strategy and the economic impact widens.

Flight Reductions Nationwide

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a 10% cut in scheduled flights across the 40 busiest U.S. markets, citing air traffic controller shortages caused by the ongoing shutdown. Travelers are being warned of major delays and cancellations.

Trump Pushes to End Filibuster

Behind closed doors at a Senate GOP breakfast, Trump admitted the shutdown was damaging his party and urged Republicans to end the 60-vote rule to pass funding bills through reconciliation. Leaders like Sen. John Thune say they lack the votes, revealing deep internal fractures.

Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests

The Kremlin confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has ordered officials to study the feasibility of resuming nuclear testing, mirroring Trump’s directive for the U.S. to restart its own. The move raises Cold War-level tensions between Washington and Moscow.

California Prop 50 Passes

California voters approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s Prop 50, dismantling the state’s independent redistricting commission and restoring map-drawing power to the legislature. Republican opposition collapsed after weak fundraising and internal divisions.

Judge Rebukes DOJ in Comey Case

A federal judge criticized the Justice Department for an “indict first, investigate later” approach in its case against former FBI Director James Comey, ordering prosecutors to hand over extensive evidence collected over several years.

ICE Raid at Chicago Daycare

Federal immigration agents detained a teacher at Rayito de Sol daycare in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood in front of parents and children, sparking outrage. Homeland Security officials claim the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop and was not intended to target the daycare.

Kimmel Launches “Big, Beautiful Food Bank”

Jimmy Kimmel announced a Hollywood-based initiative to help families affected by the shutdown and the suspension of SNAP benefits. The effort aims to collect food and essentials for thousands struggling amid the political gridlock.

Golden Steps Down in Maine

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District said he will not seek reelection, leaving open one of the nation’s most competitive swing seats and setting the stage for a fierce 2026 race.

The “Sandwich Guy” Trial Begins

In Washington, D.C., jurors began deliberating in the case of Sean Dunn, who threw a Subway sandwich at a federal officer during a protest. The incident has become symbolic of rising tension between federal enforcement and public dissent during the Trump era.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America