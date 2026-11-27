by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Hackers breached a major U.S. Air Force cloud computing platform that supports military applications, including systems used for air defense and weapons tracking, Reuters reported Friday.

Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the platform, known as Cloud One, had been breached. The news agency could not establish who was responsible, how far the intrusion reached, or whether any data was stolen.

The Air Force declined to discuss the security or operational status of specific systems.

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What is Cloud One?

Cloud One is a computing platform that supports a wide range of Air Force applications. Those applications handle everything from personnel and pay to aircraft maintenance, logistics, and military operations.

Among the systems supported by the platform are an Air Force command-and-control system that gathers radar and other air defense information across North America and a munitions system that tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 Air Force locations around the world.

That does not establish that hackers accessed either system. Reuters reported that the full scope of the intrusion remains unclear.

How was the breach discovered?

Two sources told Reuters that the intrusion was discovered during an upgrade within roughly the past month.

One source said the hackers reached the platform’s management layer, known as the control plane. According to that source, such access could theoretically allow intruders to check information about aircraft readiness or the movement of spare parts.

Reuters could not determine whether they actually accessed that information.

The discovery has disrupted work on Cloud One. Sources told Reuters that efforts to move additional applications onto the platform were paused, updates to existing applications were blocked, and some users lost administrator privileges.

One source said U.S. Cyber Command was called in to assess the damage.

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Other recent incidents

The reported breach comes as federal agencies respond to other cyber incidents.

The Associated Press reported this week that an unclassified CIA system used to collect and analyze publicly available information was breached. The FBI is also investigating an apparent hack involving the National Crime Information Center, a database used by law enforcement agencies across the country.

The available reporting has not established a connection between those incidents and the Air Force breach.

Centered America will continue to follow this story as officials and investigators release more information.

Sources

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America