Before we get into this morning’s update, I wanted to share that I’m at the St. Louis airport on my way to New Mexico, where I’ll be for the next four months. I’ll be working closely with Gavin on Centered America projects, and now that the semester is over, our full attention is on growing and strengthening this work.

We are stepping into a new chapter, with deeper reporting, expanded video coverage, and live conversations with the people shaping today’s political landscape. We’ll also be connecting with all of you more often and keeping this community strong. You are Centered America, and we’re grateful you’re here.

If you’re new here, welcome! Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to uphold constitutional and democratic principles, fight oligarchy and fascism, promote activism, report the truth, and resist the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda. To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy. Join us today!

Here’s your morning update:

Paramount, Kushner and Trump Target CNN

Paramount Skydance, led by CEO David Ellison and backed by his father Larry Ellison, has launched a hostile all cash bid worth about 108.4 billion dollars to take over all of Warner Bros Discovery.

The offer directly challenges a smaller cash and stock deal Warner had agreed with Netflix and would put CNN, HBO, DC and other assets under Paramount control. The Guardian

Filings and media reports show the bid is being financed with Ellison family money, heavy debt and equity from Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners and sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Reuters

The Wall Street Journal revealed that during a Washington visit David Ellison assured Trump administration officials that if he won control of Warner he would “make big changes to CNN.” WSJ

Larry Ellison has separately discussed firing CNN hosts disliked by Trump and floating replacements in conversations described to the Guardian. The Guardian

Trump has publicly praised the Ellisons, whose company paid him a 16 million dollar settlement over a past 60 Minutes segment. At the same time, he attacked Paramount on social media after a recent 60 Minutes interview with former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, complaining that the new ownership let the segment air. The Guardian

If the Trump aligned Ellison and Kushner backed group prevails, a combined CNN and CBS News would sit under owners with unusually direct ties to the White House. The Guardian

US Civic Health Rating Downgraded

The global watchdog Civicus has downgraded the United States on its Civic Space Monitor from “narrowed” to “obstructed,” putting the country in the same category as Hungary and Brazil. Civicus Monitor

The People Power Under Attack 2025 report cites a “sharp deterioration” in freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly since Trump returned to office, including deployments of Marines and National Guard units to police immigration protests in Los Angeles, intensified surveillance of activists and crackdowns on pro Palestine organizing on campuses. Civicus Monitor

Civicus and outlets like Newsweek describe increasing pressure on journalists, threats to revoke broadcast licenses, defunding of public broadcasters such as NPR and PBS, and the launch of a government run “White House Wire” outlet as part of a broader attempt to dominate the information landscape. The Guardian Newsweek

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it's the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going.

Congress to Withhold Hegseth’s Travel Budget Until Strike Footage Releases

As pressure grows, Congress inserted language into the annual defense bill that withholds 25 percent of Hegseth’s travel budget until the Pentagon turns over unedited footage of the September 2 controversial boat strike. Trump had told reporters he would release the video, then later denied ever making the promise, a contradiction highlighted by newly resurfaced clips. Reuters

At the same time, CNN reporting describes “day after” planning inside the administration for what happens if Maduro falls, even as Trump publicly refuses to rule out direct strikes on Venezuelan territory. Yahoo

If you believe in this work, we would be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Alina Habba Resigns, Courts rebuke Trump DOJ

Federal courts have delivered a major setback to Trump’s effort to install loyalists at the top of U.S. attorney offices. In New Jersey, a district judge and then the Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that former Trump lawyer Alina Habba was unlawfully serving as acting U.S. attorney after her interim term expired without Senate confirmation. LGR Law LLC

Habba resigned this week as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor after the appeals court disqualified her from the role, though she will immediately become a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi. Reuters

Similar legal challenges have undercut other Trump appointees, including Lindsey Halligan in Virginia, leading to the dismissal of prosecutions against figures such as former FBI director James Comey and New York attorney general Letitia James. Democracy Docket

Reacting to the Habba ruling, Trump has blamed stalled confirmations on Republican senators who still honor the “blue slip” tradition that gives home state senators leverage over U.S. attorney picks, and has urged party leaders to scrap it. New York Post

Separately, Chief Judge James Boasberg of the federal district court in Washington ordered former Justice Department officials Erez Reuveni and Drew Ensign to appear for depositions on December 15 and 16 in revived contempt proceedings over secretive migrant flights. The case centers on whether DOJ lawyers misled the court about the scope and purpose of charter flights moving asylum seekers and other migrants.

Supreme Court Tests Limits on Firing Independent Regulators

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that could blow open presidential power to remove independent regulators. Trump is challenging restrictions on his ability to fire Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Biden appointee he ousted early in his second term.

Several conservative justices appeared open to overturning or weakening the 1935 Humphrey’s Executor precedent, which has long shielded multi member commissions like the FTC from at will presidential firings. Reuters

A ruling in Trump’s favor could give future presidents far more control over agencies that regulate competition, consumer protection and other areas of the economy.

Chips, Nvidia and Carve Outs for China

On tech policy, Trump has partly rolled back Biden era chip export controls. The administration has granted Nvidia licenses to sell some advanced H200 AI accelerators to buyers in China, after intense lobbying by CEO Jensen Huang and other industry leaders. CNBC

The approvals come even as the Commerce Department keeps formal restrictions on the most powerful configurations.

Loosening the rules through licensing could weaken U.S. leverage over Beijing and help Chinese firms close the AI gap. Nvidia argues it is complying with all legal limits and that the tailored chips do not pose national security risks.

Trump Announces 12 Billion Dollar Aid Package for U.S. Farmers

Facing political pressure in the Midwest, Trump has announced a 12 billion dollar aid package for U.S. farmers financed from tariff revenue, mirroring programs from his first term but on a larger scale. The Guardian

The move comes as China resumes large purchases of U.S. soybeans under a new agreement that followed months of tariff escalation and negotiations over currency and subsidies.

Farm groups are split. Some welcome relief after years of volatile trade, while others say the payouts create dependence on Washington and fail to solve deep structural issues in global commodity markets.

Ukrainian Refugee Detained, Trump Cancels Citizenship Ceremonies

NBC reporting confirmed that USCIS has canceled naturalization ceremonies for applicants from 19 “high risk” countries identified in security reviews, folding them into a new layer of Trump era screening. NBC

In Boston, Ukrainian refugee Viktoriia Bulavina was detained by ICE during a green card interview despite having a Temporary Protected Status renewal pending. Her case, first reported by NBC and local outlets, has become a symbol of how enforcement can collide with humanitarian protections. DOL

These cases sit against the backdrop of the Civicus downgrade, which explicitly cited expanded ICE actions, protest crackdowns and surveillance of immigrant communities as reasons the U.S. is now rated “obstructed.” Civicus Monitor

Trump’s Circle Fractures Over Flynn and Epstein Files

A Daily Beast report, citing people who have spoken with him, says Trump has privately referred to his onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn as a “loser,” even as he continues to praise Flynn at rallies and in public statements. The Guardian

The story links Trump’s irritation to Flynn’s handling of settlement talks with the Justice Department and to pressure over sealed files related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which have drawn scrutiny across Trump’s inner circle. Flynn has denied any break with Trump, but the reporting highlights growing fault lines among key figures in the president’s orbit. The Guardian

Old Hegseth Video Undercuts His Defense of Strikes

CNN and other outlets have resurfaced 2016 footage of Pete Hegseth, then a Fox News commentator, telling U.S. troops they had a duty to refuse “unlawful” orders. That message clashes with his current role as defense secretary vigorously defending controversial boat strikes and expansive military action near Venezuela and in the Pacific. Financial Times

Critics say the video underlines how far parts of the Trump team have moved from prior rhetoric about obeying the law and avoiding overreach. Hegseth’s allies respond that the current operations are lawful and necessary to combat drug trafficking. Financial Times

Trump Scorns Europe, Cheers Hard Line Allies

In a new interview with Politico, Trump derided Europe as a “decaying” bloc led by “weak” leaders and held up Hungary and Poland as models for their nationalist, anti migration policies. TIME

His comments deepen a rift with traditional allies at a time when the EU is struggling to maintain unity on Ukraine funding and sanctions.

European officials warn that signaling closer alignment with Budapest and Warsaw, both under long running rule of law scrutiny inside the EU, could undercut shared democratic standards at the core of the transatlantic alliance. TIME

Local Races Shift in Miami and Texas

In Miami, a mayoral runoff between Democrat Eileen Higgins and Republican Emilio González has become a national test of shifting Hispanic voting patterns. González, a former city manager and Homeland Security official, is leaning into law and order themes, while Higgins emphasizes housing, climate resilience and opposition to federal immigration raids. PBS

In Texas, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett has launched a U.S. Senate bid that sets up a high profile primary in a state where both parties are fighting over fast changing suburbs and younger voters. Republicans are locked in their own contentious primary, and both contests will be watched as early indicators of 2026 midterm dynamics.

Florida Execution

Florida has scheduled the execution of Mark Allen Geralds, convicted in the 1989 murder of Tressa Pettibone, marking what will be the state’s 18th execution of 2025 if carried out. The state has accelerated executions under Trump aligned governor Ron DeSantis, drawing criticism from death penalty opponents.

Japan Earthquake Tests Nuclear Safeguards

A magnitude 7.5 offshore earthquake near northern Japan shook Hokkaido and Aomori, triggering brief tsunami warnings, evacuations in coastal areas and disruption to power and transport.

Operators reported no abnormalities at nuclear plants, including Fukushima, though regulators ordered inspections and some non nuclear industrial sites reported minor fires or leaks. The quake is the latest reminder of Japan’s vulnerability to seismic shocks even as it slowly brings more reactors back online.

Culture War Comes to Airport Pull Up Bars

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sparked ridicule and culture war praise after telling reporters he had asked health secretary RFK Jr. to begin installing pull up bars in airports so travelers could exercise while they wait.

Supporters cast the idea as promoting fitness and “old school toughness.” Critics say it trivializes more urgent transportation problems like aging infrastructure, delays and safety oversight that have produced several near misses this year.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

