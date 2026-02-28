by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

As we all know, the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran. Iran has now retaliated, and the conflict has expanded beyond a direct Israel–Iran exchange. Over 200 people are reported dead inside Iran, and the fighting has spread across parts of the Gulf.

As always, every major claim referenced in this report is backed by sourced reporting, and you can find the full source list at the bottom of this post. This report is as of 3:30 p.m. EST on February 28th.

War Spreads Across the Gulf

In the past several hours, Iranian retaliation has hit or targeted multiple countries in the region. Missiles were launched toward Gulf states that host U.S. forces and infrastructure. In the United Arab Emirates, one person was reported killed in Abu Dhabi. There were also reported impacts and damage in Dubai, including fires in high-profile areas. Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan were also named in regional reporting as part of the broader retaliation pattern, with interceptions reported in several locations. This significantly widens the scope of the crisis and increases the risk of further escalation.

Iran Strikes U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain

Iran struck the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Mass Casualties Inside Iran Surpass 200

Inside Iran, casualty figures have climbed sharply. Iranian state-linked reporting cited by international outlets now places the death toll above 200, with hundreds more injured. The Financial Times reported that Iran’s Red Crescent cited 201 killed and more than 700 injured as of Saturday evening local time. Among the most disturbing reports was a strike on a primary school in Minab that killed at least 85 people. The Associated Press also summarized the overall toll as more than 200 dead and over 700 injured, citing Iranian state media. Numbers may continue to shift as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

Iran’s Supreme Leader is Dead

Israel is asserting that Iran’s Supreme Leader was killed in Saturday’s strikes, according to two Israeli officials who spoke with knowledge of the matter. One said Israel has obtained photographic evidence of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s body. The other indicated that a formal public statement is being finalized. Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were strong indications that Khamenei is “no longer with us.”

Iran, however, is disputing those claims. A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said both the president and the Supreme Leader are “safe and sound.” Khamenei has not appeared publicly or released video messages since the strikes began, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his status.

Global Oil Supply at Risk

One of the most consequential developments is the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil majors, traders and shipping companies have suspended or paused shipments through the strait after Iran announced closure threats and issued warnings. War-risk insurance costs are rising sharply and some vessels are hesitating or diverting. The Strait of Hormuz typically carries roughly one fifth of global oil flows. Any sustained disruption affects global markets immediately.

This has major implications for China. China is one of the largest importers of Gulf crude. A prolonged interruption at Hormuz would place serious pressure on Chinese energy security and global pricing. While that does not establish motive, it does make the strait one of the most strategically sensitive pressure points in the conflict.

U.S. Signals Weeks of Military Action

On the U.S. political side, Senator Tom Cotton told CBS that the operation is likely to last “weeks, not days.” That suggests this is not being viewed inside Washington as a brief exchange but as a sustained campaign with ongoing retaliation risk.

Fact Check: Trump’s Justification for Attacking Iran

President Trump, in announcing the campaign early Saturday, said the strikes were necessary due to “imminent threats.” In an eight-minute video statement, he referenced Iran and the USS Cole attack, claimed prior American strikes had obliterated Iran’s nuclear program, and warned that Iranian weapons could soon reach the United States.

Several of those claims have been challenged.

On the USS Cole: Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the October 2000 bombing, and U.S. intelligence agencies concluded Al Qaeda planned and carried it out. There is no public evidence that Iran directly carried out the attack. However, U.S. courts have ruled in civil cases that Iran “facilitated” the attack by providing material support to Al Qaeda, and judges have ordered damages in related cases. The FBI’s public account attributes the bombing to Al Qaeda and does not name Iran as the planner. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri is accused of organizing the attack and is awaiting trial at Guantánamo Bay.

On the claim that last year’s strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan: reporting after those strikes indicated that entrances were sealed and facilities were severely damaged, but not destroyed. CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the program had been “severely damaged.” Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency said the damage was severe but not total. A Pentagon spokesman described the program as “severely degraded” and set back by roughly two years. The National Security Strategy described the program as “significantly degraded,” not eliminated.

On the missile threat to the U.S.: U.S. intelligence officials told The New York Times that the immediacy of the threat to the American homeland was exaggerated. Iran’s current missile arsenal can reach parts of Europe and U.S. bases in the Middle East, but according to a 2025 Defense Intelligence Agency report, Iran did not possess intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States, though it could potentially develop such capability by 2035. Rafael Grossi also said publicly that his agency has not seen evidence that Iran is actively building a nuclear weapon. Daryl G. Kimball of the Arms Control Association wrote that there was no imminent weaponization threat justifying another U.S. attack.

Did Trump Need Congressional Approval?

A major debate now unfolding inside the United States concerns presidential war powers. Many Americans are questioning whether the strikes were launched without congressional approval. Under the Constitution, Congress has the authority to declare war. However, presidents have historically conducted military strikes without formal declarations of war.

For example:

Bill Clinton (1999) – President Bill Clinton ordered a 78-day NATO bombing campaign against Yugoslavia during the Kosovo crisis. Congress did not approve it. Clinton relied on his commander-in-chief powers.

Barack Obama (2011) – Authorized U.S. airstrikes in Libya as part of NATO operations against Muammar Gaddafi without congressional approval.

Barack Obama (2014) – Began airstrikes against ISIS in Iraq and later Syria under existing AUMFs, without a declaration of war.

Donald Trump (2017) – Ordered missile strikes on Syria after a chemical weapons attack, without prior congressional authorization.

Donald Trump (2020) – Authorized the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani without congressional approval beforehand.

Joe Biden (2021) – Ordered airstrikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria without congressional authorization.

Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, when U.S. forces are introduced into hostilities or situations where hostilities are imminent, the president must notify Congress within 48 hours. Without congressional authorization, military involvement is generally limited to 60 days, with an additional 30 days permitted for withdrawal. That creates a maximum window of roughly 90 days without formal approval from Congress. The framework allows a president to initiate significant military action before Congress votes on authorization.

On a separate note, it is also true that the president does not require congressional approval to order nuclear strikes. The American system vests that authority in the executive branch, which makes presidential elections, in practice, a public decision about who is entrusted with that power.

Three Immediate Risks Ahead

At this moment, the most immediate risks are threefold: further regional retaliation, sustained disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, and a longer-than-expected campaign measured in weeks rather than days. Casualties inside Iran are already substantial. A fatality has been confirmed in the UAE. Shipping through one of the most vital energy corridors in the world is being disrupted. And senior U.S. officials are signaling that this is not over quickly.

This is where the situation stands as of this afternoon.

