by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

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Good evening.

It’s a BAD day to be in the United States Air Force. An American F-15E was shot down over Iran, the first manned U.S. aircraft lost to enemy fire in this entire war. One crew member has been rescued. The other is still missing. And Iranian state TV is offering a PRIZE to anyone who captures the pilots alive.

While that search is still underway, the U.S. bombed a major bridge near Tehran and killed at least 13 civilians who were outside celebrating a HOLIDAY. Iran rejected every single ceasefire demand. Trump is asking for $1.5 TRILLION in defense spending. He fired his attorney general. And Polymarket let people bet on whether the downed pilot would survive. Everything is on fire right now.

Now here is your Friday evening briefing.

U.S. F-15E Shot Down Over Iran, One Pilot Rescued, Search Ongoing for Second Crew Member

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle was brought down by Iranian fire, marking the first time a manned American aircraft has been shot down by enemy forces during Operation Epic Fury. The jet carries a two-person crew consisting of a pilot and a weapons systems officer. One crew member was rescued by U.S. special forces on Iranian territory, and the search for the second crew member is ongoing.

Iranian state media posted photographs of the wreckage and an ejection seat. Iran falsely claimed the aircraft was an F-35, but images of the tailfin’s red stripe are consistent with markings used by the 494th Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom.

A local Iranian state television affiliate reportedly offered a prize to anyone able to capture the downed American pilots alive. The Associated Press reported the broadcast also urged viewers to shoot at any U.S. aircraft seen flying overhead.

Separately, an A-10 Warthog went down near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time. The lone pilot ejected over the Persian Gulf and was successfully recovered.

Two U.S. helicopters involved in the rescue mission were struck by Iranian ground fire. The helicopter carrying the rescued F-15E pilot was hit by small arms fire, wounding crew members on board, but it landed safely. All service members are receiving medical treatment.

Retired Air Force Colonel Jeffrey Fischer told Military.com: “I don’t know how the aircraft went down, but I will say this: After watching the F-15E try to engage the Shahed the other day, I was concerned. That was some pretty low and pretty slow flying, which reduces any kind of reactive or defensive maneuvers.”

Retired Lieutenant General David Deptula of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies said: “High-end combat against a capable, integrated air defense system is never risk-free.”

Since the war began on February 28, 13 American service members have been killed in combat, and at least 365 have been wounded.

Iran Rejects All U.S. Ceasefire Demands, Refuses to Meet in Islamabad

Iran has formally told mediators it will not meet with U.S. officials in Islamabad and considers Washington’s demands “unacceptable,” according to the Wall Street Journal. The refusal has effectively collapsed the Pakistan-led mediation effort to broker a ceasefire.

Tehran also rejected a separate U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Iran had received a 15-point proposal from the Trump administration but described it as “excessive, unrealistic and irrational.” He added that Pakistan’s forums were its own, and Iran did not participate.

Turkey and Egypt are now pushing for alternative locations for negotiations, including Doha or Istanbul, but deep divisions remain between Washington and Tehran with no clear path forward.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “We will consider when the Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion, back to the Stone Age.”

U.S. Airstrike Destroys Major Bridge Near Tehran, Kills at Least 13 Civilians

The death toll from a U.S. strike on Iran’s B1 bridge, which connects Tehran to the western city of Karaj, has risen to 13, according to Iranian state media. The bridge was still under construction when it was struck.

The strikes used a double-tap method, hitting the bridge twice roughly an hour apart while Iranian families had gathered in surrounding parks to celebrate “Sizdah be-dar,” or Nature Day. Authorities in Iran’s Alborz province initially reported 8 dead and 95 wounded.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again. Much more to follow!”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded directly, stating that attacking civilian structures “will not compel Iranians to surrender” and that such actions “convey the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened to strike major bridges in U.S.-allied Gulf nations in retaliation, and the semiofficial Fars News Agency published a list of potential bridge targets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan.

More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran during the war. Over 1,300 have died in Lebanon, where Israel has launched a ground invasion, and more than one million people have been displaced there. Thirteen U.S. service members and 19 Israelis have been killed.

Trump Fires Pam Bondi as Attorney General After 14 Months

Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday, making her the second Cabinet member ousted after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was fired last month. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal criminal defense lawyer, will serve as acting AG.

Trump had been growing frustrated with Bondi on multiple fronts, including her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and the fact that she had not investigated or prosecuted enough of his political opponents, according to sources who spoke to CNN.

Bondi had the shortest tenure of any confirmed attorney general in 60 years. She tried to appease Trump with measures ranging from investigations of his political targets to hanging a banner with his face outside the Justice Department, but according to the Wall Street Journal, it was “never enough.”

The administration is reportedly considering EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin as a permanent replacement, though other names including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Eric Schmitt, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have been floated.

House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Bondi’s tenure “the most corrupt Attorney General in modern American history” and called it “a disgraceful affront to our Constitution.”

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Trump Proposes Record $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget, Slashes Domestic Programs

Trump released his fiscal year 2027 budget on Friday, requesting $1.5 trillion in defense spending, the largest such request in decades and roughly a 42% increase over current levels. Nondefense spending would be cut by 10%, or approximately $73 billion.

The plan includes pay raises of between 5% and 7% for all military personnel and funds construction of the “Golden Dome” missile defense system. Of the $445 billion increase, $350 billion would be passed through a reconciliation bill requiring only a simple majority in the Senate.

The budget includes a $5 billion cut to the National Institutes of Health, cuts to FEMA grants, and a $5.6 billion cut to NASA’s budget that would eliminate dozens of science programs while preserving the Artemis moon mission.

Trump is seeking $152 million to cover the first year of costs to reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison as a “state-of-the-art secure prison facility.” The funds are part of a $1.7 billion proposed boost to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Alcatraz closed in 1963 because it was nearly three times more expensive to operate than any other federal prison.

The budget also proposes $63 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, including massive increases for ICE and Customs and Border Protection. It also suggests privatizing TSA airport screening.

Senator Patty Murray, vice-chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, called the plan “reckless,” stating: “Donald Trump might be happy to spend more money on bombs in the Middle East than on families here in America, but I am not.”

Federal Judge Blocks DOJ Subpoenas Targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Friday upheld his earlier decision blocking two Justice Department subpoenas targeting the Federal Reserve and its chair, Jerome Powell. He ruled the government “did not come close” to justifying reconsideration.

Boasberg wrote that a “mountain of evidence suggests that the Government served these subpoenas on the Board to pressure its Chair into voting for lower interest rates or resigning.” He said the government had produced “essentially zero evidence” to suspect Powell of a crime.

The subpoenas were part of a criminal probe led by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro into a $2.5 billion renovation project at the Fed’s headquarters and Powell’s congressional testimony about the project.

The ruling could complicate the confirmation process for Kevin Warsh, Trump’s pick to lead the central bank when Powell’s term ends next month. Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Kevin Cramer have both expressed deep concern over the investigation.

Pirro has vowed to appeal, telling reporters: “This judge has put himself at the entrance door to the grand jury, slamming that door shut.”

Senator Tillis Draws January 6 Red Line for Next Attorney General Nominee

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said he will not support any nominee for attorney general who makes excuses for the January 6 Capitol attack. His ultimatum came hours after Trump fired Bondi.

Tillis told CNN: “For me, the threshold for somebody following Pam Bondi ends the moment I hear they said one thing that excused the events of January 6. I’ve been very clear on that.”

Tillis, a key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, already singlehandedly tanked Trump’s earlier pick for top prosecutor in Washington, D.C., Ed Martin, over Martin’s past advocacy for January 6 defendants.

The retiring North Carolina senator is also currently blocking all Federal Reserve nominees until the Justice Department concludes its investigation of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, holding up Kevin Warsh’s expected confirmation.

Polymarket Allows Bets on Whether Downed U.S. Pilot Will Be Rescued

The prediction market platform Polymarket allowed users to place bets on the date a downed U.S. pilot in Iran would be found, before taking the market down under pressure. Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts ripped the platform, writing on X: “They could be your neighbor, a friend, a family member. And people are betting on whether or not they’ll be saved.”

Polymarket issued a statement saying: “We took this market down immediately as it does not meet our integrity standards. It should not have been posted, and we are investigating how this slipped through our internal safeguards.”

Moulton noted that Donald Trump Jr. is an investor in the platform, which could give him “access to intelligence that isn’t public yet.” He called prediction markets “a playground for corrupt insiders.”

A CNN analysis found one trader made nearly $1 million from suspiciously well-timed Iran war bets on Polymarket, winning 93% of five-figure wagers. Israeli authorities recently indicted two individuals, including a military reservist, for using classified information to place bets on the platform.

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NATO Chief to Visit Trump After U.S. Threatens to Pull Out

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with Trump in Washington on April 8, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The visit comes after Trump told the British newspaper The Telegraph that he was “absolutely” considering pulling the U.S. out of NATO, calling it a “paper tiger.”

Trump’s frustration stems from NATO allies’ refusal to help force open the Strait of Hormuz or provide military support for Operation Epic Fury. France, Spain, and Italy have reportedly prohibited the U.S. from using bases in their countries to launch strikes on Iran.

Secretary of State Rubio questioned the alliance on Fox News, saying: “When we need them to allow us to use their bases, their answer is No. Then why are we in NATO?”

Senators Mitch McConnell and Chris Coons released a joint statement defending NATO as “the most successful military alliance in history,” vowing the Senate will continue to support it.

U.S. Doubles Strait of Hormuz Insurance Guarantees to $40 Billion

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation announced it is doubling its reinsurance commitment for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz from $20 billion to $40 billion, adding major insurance partners including AIG, Berkshire Hathaway, Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Starr, and CNA alongside Chubb.

Despite the expansion, shippers remain deeply skeptical about returning to the waterway while Iran continues to threaten vessels with drones, missiles, and water mines. The program still lacks any firm commitment of naval escorts.

Trump wrote on social media Friday: “With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE.”

In the U.S., gas prices have risen above $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022.

March Jobs Report Beats Expectations as Economy Adds 178,000 Jobs

The U.S. economy added 178,000 jobs in March, far exceeding the 59,000 Wall Street had predicted and reversing February’s loss of 92,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.3% from 4.4%.

Job gains were driven primarily by healthcare, which added 76,000 positions, many returning from a strike that depressed February numbers. Construction, manufacturing, and transportation also posted gains. Federal employment continued to decline.

Long-term unemployment rose slightly, with the share of people out of work for 27 weeks or more ticking up to 25.4% of all unemployed. Nearly 400,000 people dropped out of the workforce entirely.

Average hourly wages rose just 3.5% year-over-year, a slowdown that could leave workers struggling to keep pace with rising inflation driven by war-related fuel costs.

Virginia Redistricting Referendum Holds Narrow Lead Ahead of April 21 Vote

A new Washington Post-Schar School poll found 52% of likely Virginia voters support a proposed redistricting measure, with 47% opposed. The amendment could give Democrats as many as four additional seats in Congress.

Despite the narrow lead, the poll found Republicans and opponents of the measure are more motivated to vote. About 85% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they are certain to vote or have already done so, compared to 77% of Democrats.

More than 619,000 early votes have already been cast. Virginia Representative Don Beyer told Punchbowl News: “To think, ‘It’s in the bag,’ would be a fatal mistake. We have to close very strong.”

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Pritzker Demands Trump Officials Testify on ICE Operations in Illinois

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling on current and former Trump administration officials to testify before the Illinois Accountability Commission regarding aggressive ICE operations in the state. The commission, chaired by former federal judge Rubén Castillo, sent letters requesting testimony at public hearings scheduled for April 27 or 28.

The letters cite multiple incidents including the fatal shooting of Silverio Villegas-González in Franklin Park, the shooting of Marimar Martinez, the use of tear gas in residential neighborhoods, the detention of U.S. citizens, and what the commission describes as “military-style raids in peaceful civilian communities.”

The White House called the commission a “political stunt,” with spokesperson Abigail Jackson telling Fox News: “JB Pritzker is a total slob who would rather dream up political stunts for his doomed-to-fail Presidential campaign than actually help Illinois residents.”

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin fired back: “I’ll appear before JB Pritzker’s wannabe Ministry of Truth the day he ends Illinois’ sanctuary policies.”

U.S. Treasury Removes Russian Banker From Sanctions List

The U.S. Treasury Department removed Russian banker and former finance minister Mikhail Zadornov from its sanctions list on Friday. Zadornov had been sanctioned since 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A U.S. official said the delisting does not reflect a broader change in Washington’s position on Russian sanctions. Zadornov successfully petitioned the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control through what officials describe as the standard review process.

The move follows a pattern under the current administration. In late March, three Russian-flagged commercial vessels were also removed from the sanctions list. In December 2025, companies previously accused of supplying Russia’s military were quietly delisted without public explanation.

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