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Common sense's avatar
Common sense
4h

Hey men! Can you keep your god dang fucking dick in your pants already? Holy friggen shit. Divorce your wife and go back to dating women if you aren’t happy. But for the love of god, stop with the fucking raping!

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Susan Kenworthy's avatar
Susan Kenworthy
5h

Very informative post. Thank you!

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