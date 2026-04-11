by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. Happy Saturday. What a week.

Two U.S. Navy destroyers just forced their way through the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since this war started six weeks ago. Iran responded by threatening to DESTROY any American warship that crosses within 30 minutes. Then Iran denied the crossing even happened. Then the U.S. denied receiving the threat. Nobody agrees on what just happened in the most important waterway on Earth while peace talks are literally happening in the next room.

Meanwhile, CNN is reporting that China is preparing to ship shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles to Iran DURING THE CEASEFIRE. The same kind of weapon that may have shot down that F-15 last week. Beijing is routing them through third countries to hide the origin. This is a massive escalation and nobody is talking about it enough.

And then Eric Swalwell. A former staffer told CNN he raped her. Three more women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations. His own campaign chair resigned. Pelosi, Schiff, and Gallego all pulled their endorsements. House Democratic leadership told him to end his campaign immediately. His governor’s race is over.

Oh, and Melania gave a surprise speech from the White House denying Epstein ties, Kamala said she’s “thinking about” 2028, the Artemis II crew splashed down after humanity’s first trip around the Moon in 50 years, Trump is promising to pardon everyone who’s been within 200 feet of the Oval Office, and someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s house. ALL IN ONE DAY.

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Now here is your Saturday briefing.

U.S. Navy Forces Through the Strait of Hormuz for First Time Since War Began

Two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, marking the first time American warships have transited the strait since the beginning of the war six weeks ago, according to Axios and the Wall Street Journal.

The operation was described as a freedom of navigation mission and was not coordinated with Iran. The destroyers passed from east to west into the Persian Gulf, then back through to the Arabian Sea.

Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. had started “clearing out” the strategic waterway, calling it a “favor” to countries like China, Japan, and France.

Trump claimed Iran is “LOSING BIG,” saying their navy, air force, and anti-aircraft capabilities have been destroyed, and that the only remaining threat is Iranian sea mines.

Separately, Trump said warships are being reloaded with “the best ammunition” to resume bombing Iran if peace talks fail, indicating a decision could come within 24 hours.

He also said a “good deal” with Iran would primarily mean preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, which he called “99% of the objective.”

Iran Threatens to Destroy U.S. Destroyer Within 30 Minutes

Iranian state television reported that security forces issued a direct warning to a U.S. destroyer sailing from the port of Fujairah toward the Strait: “Any US military vessel crossing the Hormuz Strait will be attacked within 30 minutes.”

The warning was reportedly passed through Pakistani mediators during the ongoing negotiations in Islamabad.

Iran claimed the U.S. destroyer turned back after receiving the threat. U.S. officials denied receiving any such warning.

A senior Iranian military official then denied the reported crossing on state television, creating wildly conflicting accounts from all sides.

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U.S.-Iran Talks Begin in Islamabad With Sky-High Stakes

The highest-level U.S.-Iran talks since the 1979 Islamic Revolution kicked off in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday.

The U.S. delegation includes Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. Iran sent Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Iran set several hardline preconditions before formal talks could begin: control over the Strait of Hormuz, release of frozen assets, war reparations, and a full ceasefire including an end to Israeli operations in Lebanon.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters the U.S. had agreed to unfreeze up to $6 billion in Iranian assets held in Qatar, calling it a sign of Washington’s seriousness. The funds were originally frozen in 2018, briefly released in a 2023 prisoner swap, then re-frozen after the October 7 attacks.

A White House official responded to the report with a single word: “False.”

Vance met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and both sides expressed hope the talks could lead to lasting peace.

U.S. Intelligence: China Preparing to Ship Weapons to Iran During Ceasefire

According to three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments, China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported.

The weapons are shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, which pose a serious threat to low-flying U.S. military aircraft.

U.S. intelligence indicates Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their true origin.

The move would mark a major escalation in Chinese support for Iran. Previously, Chinese companies sold Iran dual-use technology, but this would represent the Chinese government directly transferring weapon systems.

Trump indicated in a press conference that an F-15 fighter jet shot down over Iran last week may have been hit by a shoulder-fired heat-seeking missile. It remains unclear if that system was Chinese-made.

A Chinese Embassy spokesperson denied the claims, stating: “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.”

Eric Swalwell’s Campaign Implodes Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a top Democratic candidate for California governor, is facing a total collapse of his campaign after a former staffer told CNN that Swalwell raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and that it was the second time he had nonconsensual sexual contact with her.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the former staffer’s account. CNN then reported that three additional women described sexual misconduct, including unsolicited explicit photos and unwanted advances.

Swalwell denied all allegations: “These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor.”

House Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar called on Swalwell to “immediately end his campaign.”

Sen. Adam Schiff, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Ruben Gallego all pulled their endorsements. Swalwell’s own campaign chair, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, resigned, saying the allegations were “the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable.”

The California Teachers Association unanimously rescinded its endorsement. A major independent expenditure committee backed by $2 million from Uber suspended all activities.

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Melania Trump Blindsides White House With Surprise Epstein Denial

First Lady Melania Trump delivered a rare public statement from the Grand Foyer of the White House on Thursday, denying she had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein and calling on Congress to allow victims to testify. She stated: “I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump.”

She addressed a 2002 email she sent to Epstein’s convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, calling it nothing more than “casual correspondence.”

The statement came one day after the DOJ said former Attorney General Pam Bondi would not comply with a House Oversight subpoena related to Epstein documents.

Several of her own aides did not know what she was going to say beforehand, and the move reportedly caught the West Wing off guard.

Bipartisan lawmakers immediately rallied behind her call for a hearing. Rep. Robert Garcia urged the committee chair to “schedule a public hearing immediately.” Rep. Nancy Mace echoed the request.

Epstein survivors reacted with mixed feelings. Survivor Alicia Arden told NPR she “hopes we get to testify before Congress,” while another survivor, Marina Lacerda, questioned whether hearings would produce meaningful results.

Kamala Harris Says She’s “Thinking About” Running for President in 2028

Former Vice President Kamala Harris gave her clearest indication yet that she may pursue a third presidential bid, telling Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network convention: “Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it.”

She cited her experience as vice president: “I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office... I know what the job is, and I know what it requires.”

Harris received the only standing ovation of any 2028 prospect at the conference, with the crowd chanting “Run again!”

She took direct aim at Trump’s foreign policy, calling the war with Iran “a choice” and criticizing his treatment of NATO allies.

Other potential 2028 contenders present at the conference included Govs. Josh Shapiro, Wes Moore, JB Pritzker, and Andy Beshear, as well as former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

NASA Completes Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

NASA’s Artemis II crew splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego on Friday, April 10, completing humanity’s first lunar voyage in more than 50 years.

The 10-day mission launched April 1 and carried astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft.

On April 6, the crew reached 248,655 miles from Earth, surpassing the farthest distance ever traveled by humans, a record previously set by Apollo 13 in 1970.

All four crew members are in good health and were set to return to NASA’s Johnson Space Center on Saturday.

The mission is widely seen as a milestone in the race with China to return humans to the lunar surface. NASA aims to land astronauts on the Moon in 2028 under the Artemis III mission.

However, the success is overshadowed by proposed Trump budget cuts to NASA’s space science programs, which critics say could undermine future exploration.

Trump Promises Mass Pardons for Everyone Near the Oval Office

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump told staffers in a recent meeting: “I’ll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval,” drawing laughs from attendees.

The radius has been expanding. Another person who met with Trump earlier this year said the president quipped about pardoning anyone who had come within 10 feet.

In a separate conversation in the dining room next to the Oval Office last year, Trump said he would hold a news conference and announce mass pardons before leaving office.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded: “The Wall Street Journal should learn to take a joke, however, the President’s pardon power is absolute.”

Trump has already issued roughly 1,600 clemency grants during his second term, far outpacing his first term’s fewer than 250.

Former pardon attorney Liz Oyer said the pledges could embolden officials to act more aggressively, noting: “It seems like he previewed many times his intent to use the pardon power to bail out those who carry out his agenda faithfully.”

Abrego Garcia Case May Be Dismissed Over Todd Blanche’s Comments

Human smuggling charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison, could be dismissed because of public comments made by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Federal Judge Waverly Crenshaw wrote in a prior ruling that “Deputy Attorney General Blanche directly linked the Maryland lawsuit to the investigation of criminal behavior by Abrego,” suggesting the prosecution may have been retaliatory.

If the judge does not dismiss the charges, he could summon Blanche to Nashville to testify under oath about the DOJ’s motivations.

Abrego Garcia was deported in error in March 2025 and eventually returned to the U.S. in June after the Supreme Court ordered the government to facilitate his return. Federal prosecutors then charged him with human smuggling stemming from a 2022 traffic stop.

His lawyers argue the charges were brought only after he successfully sued over his wrongful deportation.

Automatic Military Draft Registration Takes Effect in December

Starting in December, all male U.S. citizens and immigrants between the ages of 18 and 26 will be automatically registered for the military draft, under a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act signed by Trump in December 2025.

Men are already required to self-register with the Selective Service System, but the new policy automates the process nationally. Automatic registration is already in place in 46 states and territories.

The measure was passed with bipartisan support and has no direct connection to the ongoing war with Iran.

A draft would still require separate congressional authorization. If activated, a lottery system would determine service order, with 20-year-olds called first.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said Trump “keeps his options on the table” when asked about the possibility of a draft.

Trump Unveils 250-Foot “Triumphal Arch” Near Arlington Cemetery

The Trump administration released official architectural renderings of a planned 250-foot triumphal arch to be built at Memorial Circle near the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

The design by Harrison Design features a statue of Lady Liberty sitting atop the massive arch, which includes the phrase “One Nation Under God” written in gold, flanked by two 24-foot eagles and four golden lions at its base.

The arch would be more than twice as high as the 99-foot tall Lincoln Memorial and would be the tallest triumphal arch in the world.

Trump said: “It will be like the one in Paris but to be honest with you it blows it away.”

American taxpayers will help fund construction, with $2 million in special initiative funds and $13 million in matching grants reserved for the project through the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Vietnam War veterans and a historian filed a lawsuit in February to block the project, arguing it would obstruct views meant to symbolize national unity after the Civil War. Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to issue a preliminary injunction but is requiring 14 days’ notice before construction begins.

Molotov Cocktail Thrown at Sam Altman’s Home, Suspect Arrested at OpenAI HQ

A 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood around 4 a.m. Friday.

The device caused a fire to an exterior gate but no one was injured. Security guards on the property extinguished the fire.

About an hour later, the same suspect appeared at OpenAI’s Mission Bay headquarters threatening to burn the building down. Police recognized him and arrested him immediately.

The suspect was identified by the San Francisco Standard as Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, booked on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, and possession of an incendiary device.

Altman responded with a blog post sharing a photo of his family, writing that he hoped it would “dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me.”

The FBI confirmed it is aware of the incident and working with San Francisco police.

Over 100,000 Rally in Budapest to Oust Orban Ahead of Elections

Two days before Hungary’s parliamentary elections, over 100,000 people filled Heroes’ Square and adjacent avenues in Budapest for a seven-hour anti-government concert organized by the Civic Resistance Movement.

Over 50 bands played one song each, all performers who had used their music to oppose Viktor Orban’s nationalist-populist government.

The crowd, largely young people, chanted “Ruszkik haza!” or “Russians go home!”, a slogan from Hungary’s 1956 anti-Soviet revolution that has taken on new significance given Orban’s ties to Moscow.

Orban’s Fidesz party is trailing the center-right Tisza party led by Peter Magyar in polls. A survey by 21 Research Center found that 65% of voters under 30 support Tisza, while only 14% support Orban.

Galaxisok frontman Benedek Szabo told the AP that Hungary’s ties to Moscow amounted to “selling out the EU allies to Russia.”

Separately, Trump said his administration is prepared to use the full economic power of the U.S. to support Hungary under Orban’s continued leadership.

Explosives Found Near Serbia-Hungary Gas Pipeline Suspected as False Flag

Two backpacks containing roughly 4 kilograms of plastic explosives with detonators were found near a gas pipeline in Kanjiza, northern Serbia, close to the pipeline that carries Russian gas to Hungary.

Hungarian officials tried to link Ukraine to the incident. Ukraine flatly denied involvement. Spokesman Herhii Tykhyi called it “most probably, a Russian false-flag operation as part of Moscow’s heavy interference in Hungarian elections.”

Tisza leader Peter Magyar suggested the incident was staged to help Orban: “Several people have publicly indicated that something will ‘accidentally’ happen at the gas pipeline in Serbia at Easter, a week before the Hungarian elections. And so it happened.”

Analysts noted the explosives, while described as having “devastating power” by Serbian President Vucic, may not have been sufficient to severely damage the pipeline, leading to speculation the intent was political rather than operational.

Husband Arrested in Bahamas After Wife Vanishes at Sea

Brian Hooker, 59, was arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force in connection with the disappearance of his wife, 55-year-old Lynette Hooker, during a boat trip near Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands.

Hooker told police his wife fell overboard from their 8-foot dinghy Saturday evening with the boat keys, causing the engine to shut off. He said strong currents carried her away.

He paddled back to shore, arriving at Marsh Harbor Boat Yard at 4 a.m. Sunday, where he reported the incident.

Lynette Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, expressed serious doubts: “I feel like this was probably pre-planned, if anything, like, it doesn’t seem like just some accident.” She described the couple’s relationship as “rocky” with a history of domestic conflict.

The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a criminal investigation. Hooker’s attorney said her client was questioned about “causing harm which resulted in her death,” though no body has been recovered.

Hooker denies all wrongdoing. His attorney described him as “completely heartbroken and deeply distressed.”

UNICEF Warns “No Safe Place” Remains in Lebanon

UNICEF warned that there is no longer a safe place in Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes that have expanded to areas previously untouched, including Beirut.

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed multiple people, including a paramedic and a member of the Lebanese Civil Defense. Strikes hit residential buildings in multiple towns in the Nabatieh district.

Amnesty International reported that civilians in southern Lebanon are struggling to access food, water, and humanitarian aid due to Israeli restrictions and ongoing fighting with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah said it fired rockets into Israel in response to the strikes.

Pope Leo XIV Condemns Iran War, Calls Violence Unjustifiable

Pope Leo XIV spoke forcefully against the war involving Iran, telling Eastern Catholic bishops that “God does not bless any conflict” and criticizing leaders who justify violence and bombing.

He emphasized that no cause can justify the killing of innocent people and called for a clear moral stance against the war.

His remarks came as Amnesty International warned that aid deliveries to southern Lebanon have nearly stopped and urged safe passage for civilians.

Democrat Requests Cognitive Exam for Trump

A senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee formally requested that the White House physician conduct a cognitive examination of Donald Trump.

The lawmaker cited Trump’s recent public statements, social media posts, and behavior at events as evidence of possible cognitive decline, pointing to concerns raised by experts about signs consistent with dementia.

The request is the latest in a series of Democratic efforts to raise questions about the president’s fitness for office.

California Man Charged With Massive Warehouse Arson

Chamel Abdulkarim has been charged with multiple counts of arson after allegedly setting fires that destroyed a large Kimberly-Clark Corporation warehouse in Ontario, California.

Prosecutors say he filmed himself starting the fires, posted the videos online, and expressed anti-capitalist motives including complaints about wages.

The blaze caused estimated damage in the hundreds of millions of dollars. No injuries were reported.

Abdulkarim reportedly compared himself to Luigi Mangione. He faces both federal and state charges carrying potentially decades in prison.

EU Says It Won’t Follow U.S. in Cutting Off China

European Industry Commissioner Stephane Sejourne said the EU will not follow Washington in fully decoupling from China economically, describing Europe’s approach as “de-risking” rather than outright separation.

The EU is considering stricter rules on Chinese access to public procurement and large investments but emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue with Beijing and remaining open to foreign investment.

U.K. Hosts New Round of Strait of Hormuz Talks

The U.K. is hosting another round of talks with 41 countries focused on restoring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire.

Discussions will focus on practical measures including sanctions coordination and cooperation with maritime organizations.

The U.K. opposes any tolls on ships passing through the strait, warning it could set a dangerous global precedent.

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Sources: Axios, CNN, NPR, NBC News, Wall Street Journal via multiple outlets, Reuters via Yahoo, CNBC, AP via multiple outlets, PBS, CBS News, CalMatters, Space.com, NASA, Time, Military Times, Raw Story, Fox News, The Daily Beast, Mediaite, Euronews, Al Jazeera