by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. A lot happened today and over the last 48 hours. Too much, honestly.

The soldiers who survived the Kuwait drone strike are speaking out for the first time, and what they’re saying is DEVASTATING. Hegseth told the country that “one squirter squeaked through” a fortified position. The soldiers say that’s a lie. They had no defenses. They had taken their helmets off. One survivor put it bluntly: “I would put it in the none category.” These are the people we sent to war, and the Pentagon is lying about how they died and how they were protected.

Meanwhile, Israel killed over 250 people in Beirut HOURS after the ceasefire was announced. They called it “Operation Eternal Darkness.” Fifty fighter jets. 160 munitions. No warning. Trump says Lebanon isn’t covered by the deal. Iran says it is. The ceasefire is already falling apart. And while all of this is happening, newly created Polymarket accounts made hundreds of thousands of dollars betting on the ceasefire HOURS before Trump announced it. Someone knew. The Strait of Hormuz is still effectively closed: five ships crossed on day one, down from 110 per day before the war.

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Now here is your Wednesday afternoon briefing.

Republicans Gavel Out on War Powers Vote as Democrats Scream “Shame”

House Democrats tried to force a vote on a war powers resolution during a pro forma session today, but the Republican lawmaker presiding, Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, gaveled out without calling on Rep. Glenn Ivey, who was there to push the resolution by unanimous consent. Democrats howled in protest, with some shouting “Shame!”

Senate Democrats will launch a more serious attempt to rein in Trump when Congress returns next week, with Sens. Tim Kaine, Cory Booker, Chris Murphy and others announcing they will force a vote on their own war powers resolution.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a letter to colleagues that the two-week ceasefire is inadequate. Sen. Andy Kim posted a video on Tuesday from inside a train he was taking back to Washington, urging fellow members to return, saying Trump’s statements were “unacceptable” and “absolutely unhinged.”

The House and Senate have failed repeatedly to approve limits on the president’s military authority in Iran since the war started on February 28. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has been the only Republican to consistently vote for war powers resolutions.

Kuwait Strike Survivors Contradict Pentagon, Say Their Unit Was “Unprepared” and Exposed

Survivors of the March 1 Iranian drone strike in Kuwait that killed six U.S. servicemembers have spoken publicly for the first time, telling CBS News that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s characterization of the attack was false.

Hegseth had described the drone as a “squirter” that slipped through a fortified unit’s defenses. One injured soldier told CBS News directly: “Painting a picture that ‘one squeaked through’ is a falsehood. I want people to know the unit was unprepared to provide any defense for itself. It was not a fortified position.”

When asked about the degree of fortification, one soldier responded: “I mean, I would put it in the none category.”

Troops had removed their helmets and returned to their desks in a wood and tin workspace after an all-clear alert sounded about 30 minutes before the strike hit. One soldier described the aftermath: the ears ringing, dust and smoke everywhere, head wounds, heavy bleeding, perforated eardrums, and shrapnel injuries across people’s bodies.

Separately, The Intercept reported that the Pentagon continues to undercount U.S. casualties, with the Defense Casualty Analysis System listing 13 deaths but omitting at least one servicemember, Maj. Sorffly Davius, who died of sudden illness while deployed to Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

New Polymarket Accounts Make Hundreds of Thousands Betting on Ceasefire Hours Before Announcement

At least 50 newly created accounts on Polymarket placed substantial bets that a U.S.-Iran ceasefire would happen on April 7, hours before Trump announced the deal, despite the president having escalated his rhetoric sharply that morning.

One wallet created around 10 a.m. Tuesday placed roughly $72,000 in bets at an average price of 8.8 cents and cashed out for a profit of $200,000. Another joined a day earlier and won $125,500. A third wallet, created just 12 minutes before Trump’s post, earned an estimated $48,500.

Rep. Blake Moore, who has introduced legislation to regulate prediction markets, said in a statement: “It’s highly unlikely that these are good-faith trades; it’s much more likely that these are insiders with access to information ahead of the public.”

The pattern mirrors earlier episodes on the platform, including newly created accounts that placed large wagers before the January capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and profited from well-timed bets on military actions involving Iran.

Israel Kills 250+ in Deadliest Day of Lebanon Conflict, Ceasefire Thrown Into Chaos

Israeli strikes hit busy commercial and residential areas in central Beirut without warning on Wednesday, hours after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire was announced. Lebanon said at least 182 people were killed and hundreds were wounded, making it the deadliest day in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war. The Lebanese Civil Defense later raised the toll past 250.

Israel dubbed its attacks “Operation Eternal Darkness” and said it hit over 100 targets within ten minutes using fifty fighter jets and about 160 munitions.

Adam Nsouli, a 25-year-old nurse at the American University Hospital in Beirut, described the aftermath to NBC News: “The smell, the smoke, you can barely see, the fire, the sound of the screams. All the destruction, it’s like a Hollywood movie.”

Trump told PBS NewsHour that Lebanon was not included in the deal, calling the fighting “a separate skirmish.” Iran, Pakistan, and France all insist Lebanon is covered by the ceasefire.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Israeli strikes on Lebanon violate the ceasefire agreement and would render negotiations meaningless, adding that Iran would not abandon the Lebanese people.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that continued Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon would bring “explicit costs and STRONG responses,” insisting that Lebanon is “an inseparable part” of the ceasefire.

Trump Issues NATO “Ultimatum” to Deploy Warships to Hormuz or Face Consequences

President Trump has given European allies a matter of days to commit warships or other military assets to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Der Spiegel report. The demand came during a closed-door meeting at the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

European diplomats characterized the request as an “ultimatum,” saying the Trump administration made clear that vague “political pledges” are no longer sufficient.

In a Truth Social post following his meeting with Rutte, Trump wrote: “NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again.”

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump believes NATO was “tested, and they failed” during the Iran war.

Der Spiegel also reported that Trump is compiling a list categorizing European NATO allies based on whether they supported or opposed the war, with Spain expected to be a primary focus. Trump intends to withdraw U.S. troops from countries that prove uncooperative.

Strait of Hormuz Still Effectively Closed Despite Ceasefire

Only five ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on the first day of the ceasefire, according to data firm Kpler. All five were bulk carriers. None were oil or gas tankers. Before the war, around 110 ships were passing through the strait every day.

The UAE’s industry minister Sultan Al Jaber wrote on LinkedIn: “This moment requires clarity. So let’s be clear: the Strait of Hormuz is not open. Access is being restricted, conditioned and controlled.”

Iran’s deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told the BBC that Iran will allow ships to pass in accordance with international law once the U.S. ends its “aggression” and Israel stops attacking Lebanon.

Hapag-Lloyd communication chief Nils Haupt told CNBC that returning to normal for the shipping industry is “weeks away” and the company is “currently refraining” from transiting the Strait.

Semiofficial news agencies in Iran have suggested that forces have mined the Strait of Hormuz, adding to uncertainty even during the ceasefire.

UK Exposes Month-Long Russian Submarine Operation Near Critical Undersea Infrastructure

UK Defence Secretary John Healey revealed that a Russian Akula-class attack submarine and two specialized submarines from GUGI, Russia’s Main Directorate for Deep-Sea Research, conducted covert operations near critical British undersea infrastructure over the past month.

The Royal Navy deployed HMS St Albans and RAF P8 aircraft alongside allies, including Norway, to monitor the submarines around the clock. The Akula was determined to be a distraction while the GUGI vessels surveyed cables and pipelines.

All three submarines have now retreated. Healey addressed Putin directly: “We see you, we see your activity over our cables and pipelines. And you should know that any attempt to damage them will not be tolerated, and will have serious consequences.”

Over 500 British personnel were involved in the response. The RAF flew over 450 hours during the operation. The UK has seen a 30% increase in Russian vessels threatening UK waters over the last two years.

FBI Arrests Former Fort Bragg Employee, Journalist Calls Her a “Brave Whistleblower”

Courtney Williams, 40, a former U.S. Army Special Operations Command employee, was arrested by the FBI and charged with transmitting classified national defense information to journalist Seth Harp over a period spanning several years.

Williams held top secret security clearance for her work with a Special Military Unit at Fort Bragg from 2010 to 2016. Harp’s book, “The Fort Bragg Cartel,” and an accompanying Politico article detailed alleged sexual harassment, drug trafficking, and unsolved deaths involving personnel at the base.

Harp called Williams “a brave whistleblower and truth-teller,” saying: “Former Delta Force operators disclose ‘national defense information’ on podcasts and YouTube shows every day, but the government is going after Courtney for the sole reason that she exposed sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the unit. This is a vindictive act of retaliation, plain and simple.”

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X after the arrest: “Let this serve as a message to any would-be leakers: we’re working these cases, and we’re making arrests.”

In a conversation with her mother, Williams reportedly said: “I might actually get arrested, and I don’t even get a free copy of the book.”

Italy’s Meloni Distances Herself From Trump as Political Pressure Mounts

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, once Trump’s closest European ally, has been distancing herself from the president as the Iran war drives up energy prices and tanks her domestic approval.

In a parliamentary address to the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Meloni affirmed that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is a vital interest, reiterated her opposition to the U.S. decision to wage war on Iran, and called on Israel to end military operations in Lebanon.

During a visit to Gulf countries, she stated plainly: “When we don’t agree, we must say it. And this time, we do not agree.”

Italian polls show the proportion of those who hold a positive view of Trump has plunged from 35 to 19 percent since the war. Voters last month rejected a Meloni-backed referendum on judicial reform by large margins, particularly among younger voters.

Melania Trump Gets VIP Access to Kristi Noem’s $70 Million Luxury ICE Jet

The Trump administration is proceeding with the acquisition of a $70 million Boeing 737 Max 8 that former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had leased during her tenure, with the Wall Street Journal reporting it will now be used by select Cabinet secretaries and First Lady Melania Trump.

The jet features a bedroom with a queen-sized bed, showers, a kitchen, four large flat-screen TVs, and a bar. It was originally justified as part of the mass deportation effort.

The Daily Beast’s PunchUp Substack reported that the true cost of the aircraft is actually $108 million, roughly $40 million above the publicly stated price tag.

A DHS spokesperson said: “This new plane will serve dual missions, both as ICE deportation flights and for cabinet level travel. This plane flies at 40% cheaper than what the military aircraft flies for ICE deportation flights.”

The jet has not yet been used for any deportation operations.

Automatic Military Draft Registration Will Begin in December

Eligible men will automatically be registered into the military draft pool by December, as part of the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act signed by Trump in December 2025.

The change transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to the Selective Service System through integration with federal data sources, rather than requiring each man to sign up within 30 days of turning 18.

The Selective Service System submitted its proposed implementing rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30, 2026. The change was driven by declining registration rates, which fell to 81% in 2024 from 84% the year before, after the FAFSA form removed its Selective Service checkbox in 2022.

The U.S. has not had a draft since the Vietnam War, with military service being voluntary since 1973. Women are still ineligible for the draft despite repeated legislative attempts to include them.

Emperor Penguins Officially Declared Endangered Species

The emperor penguin has been moved from Near Threatened to Endangered on the IUCN Red List, with projections that its population will halve by the 2080s due to climate change-driven sea ice loss.

Satellite images indicate a loss of around 10% of the population between 2009 and 2018 alone, equating to more than 20,000 adult penguins. The primary driver is early break-up and loss of sea ice, which has reached record lows since 2016.

BirdLife International’s Rob Martin said: “The Emperor Penguin’s shift from Near Threatened to Endangered is a worrying signal of the reach of climate change impacts into the most remote parts of the globe.”

WWF’s Rod Downie warned: “With the shocking decline in Antarctic sea ice that we are currently witnessing, these icons on ice may well be heading down the slippery slope towards extinction by the end of this century, unless we act now.”

Hawaii Anesthesiologist Convicted of Attempted Manslaughter After Cliffside Attack on Wife

Dr. Gerhardt Konig, 47, was convicted of attempted manslaughter based on extreme mental or emotional disturbance by a Honolulu jury after a three-week trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing set for August 13.

Prosecutors alleged Konig attacked his wife Arielle on the Pali Puka Trail in Honolulu in March 2025 during a birthday trip, pushing her toward a cliff, producing a syringe, and bashing her head with a rock. She testified: “I just started screaming, because, in my mind, he’s trying to knock me unconscious, to get to be able to drag me over the edge.”

His 19-year-old son testified that Konig confessed to the attack in a FaceTime call. Konig himself claimed self-defense, saying his wife hit him with a rock first. The attack was interrupted by two hikers who heard her cries for help. Defense attorney Thomas Otake said he plans to appeal.

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