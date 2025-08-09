Utah Consent Law Changed by GOP Senator

Here are the main facts:

The case involved an 18‑year‑old relative of Senate President Adams (later identified as his step‑grandchild) who was charged with child rape and sodomy involving a 13‑year‑old.

Adams supported a legislative change during the 2024 Utah session that created a lesser third‑degree felony—“unlawful adolescent sexual activity”—for 18‑year‑old high school students having sex with 13‑year‑olds. Previously, such conduct had been considered a first‑degree felony.

(I received information that the 18 year old was a female? This could be false).

