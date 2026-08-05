by Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre, Co-Directors of Centered America

Hey everyone,

Automatic Selective Service registration for eligible men is scheduled to begin in December 2026 under the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, according to Military Times’ report on the coming change.

This may sound like an administrative update. It is more consequential than that. A personal civic obligation is being transferred into a federal system built around government records, automated matching, and exception handling.

We want to keep examining changes like this before they disappear into the machinery of government. If that work matters to you, please join us.

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What is changing.

The federal regulatory agenda describes a transition away from individual paper or online registration. The new process will instead use government records to register people automatically, according to the official federal rulemaking entry.

The Selective Service System’s 2026-2030 strategic plan calls for implementation by December 2026. It also calls for federal data feeds, matching systems, and procedures for handling exceptions.

Those details establish the basic architecture. Government databases will supply information. A matching process will identify eligible men. Another process will deal with cases that do not fit neatly.

A duty once completed by a person is becoming a status assigned through a federal data match.

That does not make the policy inherently illegitimate. It does make public scrutiny essential.

What the evidence does not establish.

The supplied records concern registration. They do not say that the December change is itself an order for anyone to report for military service.

The summaries also do not identify every database that will feed the system. They do not explain the complete correction process for a bad match, the notice an affected person will receive, or how long information will be retained.

We should not fill those gaps with speculation. We should insist that the government fill them with clear rules.

The best argument for automation.

Supporters can reasonably argue that an automatic process may reduce paperwork and missed registrations. A uniform federal system may also treat similar records more consistently than a process dependent on each person completing a separate form.

That case deserves an honest hearing. A strong public sector should be able to use technology to administer lawful programs effectively.

But effectiveness is not the only democratic value. Accuracy, transparency, privacy, notice, and meaningful correction also matter. An efficient mistake can still harm a person. An automated decision can still be difficult to challenge.

The answer is not to reject every government data system. The answer is to make public systems accountable to the people whose lives they classify.

The questions that need answers.

Before implementation, the Selective Service System should explain which federal records will be used and how conflicting information will be resolved. It should explain how a person learns that registration occurred and how an error can be corrected.

The public also deserves to know how exception handling will work. That phrase can cover the people most likely to be failed by a standardized process, including anyone whose records are incomplete, inconsistent, or outdated. The supplied plan confirms that exception handling is part of the system, but it does not provide those operational details in the summary available to us.

Independent audits and public reporting should be part of the conversation. Automation concentrates administrative power. Oversight must grow with it.

A question of equal citizenship.

The policy described in the research applies to eligible men. Whatever one believes about Selective Service, a civic obligation directed at a defined group deserves democratic explanation rather than quiet technical implementation.

Congress has already placed automatic registration in the fiscal 2026 defense law, according to the independent Military Times account. The remaining implementation choices still matter. Systems can be designed with clear notice and accessible remedies, or they can leave people struggling to understand an invisible decision.

That is the choice now in front of us. We can treat automated government as too technical for public attention, or we can demand systems that are effective, transparent, and answerable to the public.

Why we are asking.

The agency’s own plan refers to data feeds, matching systems, and exception handling. Following those details takes sustained, independent work because the most consequential choices often appear in technical documents rather than speeches.

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The quiet part.

Automation can make a major policy change feel inevitable. Once a duty becomes a database process, fewer people see the moment when government acts upon an individual.

That reduced visibility is precisely why democratic oversight matters. Centered America believes public institutions can serve people well, but only when people retain the power to understand, question, and improve them.

Please restack this post. Sharing helps this reporting reach people who may never see a federal regulatory entry or agency strategic plan, even when those documents describe a system that could directly affect them.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad & Gavin | The Centered America Team

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