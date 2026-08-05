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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
16h

This was buried in the Defense authorization bill to keep people from protesting. In the past, selective service was used when the military needed to have its ranks supplemented because of weak or inadequate enlistments. The Vietnam war being the last time it was instituted. The key question that needs to be asked is; Why are we instituting this now? Are we planning on sending on ground troops into Iran? Might this might be a good question for the next "No Kings" protests?

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Mare's avatar
Mare
13h

Does the automatic registration apply to females as well as males? Will they have a quota or ratio of F to M?

How is this registration process similar or different to the old draft?

Is there a way to write this coming "implementation" process so that it is easier to understand by, for example, those without a complete high school education? Who should people write to and what should they say?

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