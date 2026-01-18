by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good morning and happy Sunday!

I typically take the day off on Sunday, but I am really happy to share something with you all this morning.

I stayed up really late last night finalizing our Centered America shop. A lot of you have been asking for stickers, magnets, pins, and protest materials. I was finally able to put those on our store and make sure all the products are ethically sourced and affordable.

This is not just to sell out or to profit. We know a lot of you have been requesting these items, and we wanted to make it happen. More than that, we wanted to make sure all of us can show unity and be a part of something bigger. We want this logo to be a sign of resistance, of unity, and of coming together to fight this administration and rising authoritarianism.

We can show our unity by coming together and wearing our values.

Part of the reason the Trump administration won was due to constant branding and marketing. We have to fight fire with fire. MAGA wore their merch, waved the flags, and pushed a narrative.

To fight back, we have to wear our values and push back against the red hats.

We added so many new items, including: mugs, keychains, hats, v neck t shirts, face masks, flags, water bottles, phone cases, and bracelets.

Centered America Shop

We want Centered America to be a community and a resistance network, that if you see someone wearing the logo, you know they’re a friend, you know you can trust them.

What you wear, what you put on the back of your car, and what flag you wave all mean something when it comes to resistance.

Go to: centeredamerica.org/shop

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.

