Hey Centered Americans,

Last year, we launched a fundraiser with a clear goal: to assemble care packages for veterans and marginalized communities. Backpacks, gloves, scarves, hygiene kits. Something tangible and real.

As we began planning the logistics, we realized something important. While assembling and distributing care packages ourselves was meaningful, there are already organizations doing this work at scale every day, reaching far more people than we could on our own.

So instead of duplicating that effort, we made the decision to ensure your support goes further.

Instead of trying to do everything ourselves, we chose to direct your support into organizations already doing this work at scale, every single day, ensuring your contributions reached more people, faster, and more effectively.

Here’s exactly what that looks like:

We donated $500 to Feeding America , helping provide food and essential resources to families and individuals across the country.

We donated $158 to Volunteers of America , supporting programs that provide housing, supplies, and direct services to veterans in need.

We donated $155 to American Civil Liberties Union, supporting the defense of civil liberties and constitutional rights at a time when they are increasingly under pressure.

$50 to Powered by People, supporting organizing efforts during ongoing fights over gerrymandering in Texas

Raised another $210 for Feeding America

This approach allowed your contributions to go further than we could have managed on our own.

The Bigger Impact

Through the Substack Scribes team effort, alongside creators like The Daily Whatever Show, GenXy, Melissa Corrigan, Banner and Backbone, and many others, this movement has raised over $11,000.

That translates to roughly:

Over 110,000 meals provided

(Feeding America estimates $1 helps provide at least 10 meals)

This is what collective action looks like.

Not just one idea. Not just one plan.

But people coming together and turning intention into real, measurable impact.

About the Cross-Country Mobilization

We also introduced an idea for a nationwide, cross-country mobilization. A fleet traveling state to state, bringing visibility and organizing directly into communities across America.

As we began seriously planning this, we ran into a practical reality.

A cross-country mobilization at the scale we envisioned would require significant funding for fuel, lodging, coordination, and safety.

A single cross-country effort would:

limit participation to only those who could afford to travel

require significant funding for fuel, lodging, coordination, security, safety, and insurance costs

ultimately reach fewer people than a broader, more accessible approach

At this stage, we are not in a position to execute it in a way that meets the standard we would expect or that you deserve and and we do not yet have the resources required to execute it safely and effectively.

Rather than overextend or deliver something incomplete, we are choosing to hold this idea until we can do it right.

The vision is still there.

But it needs to be built with the proper resources, structure, and support to make it meaningful, effective, and accessible.

For now, our focus is on ensuring the impact you’ve already made is real, immediate, and measurable.

When we revisit this, it will be with a plan that matches the scale of what we originally set out to do.

Where Your Support Goes

Your paid subscriptions are what keep Centered America alive.

They fund the real, behind-the-scenes work that makes everything possible. Platform costs, publishing tools, operational expenses, and the day-to-day work required to keep this organization running and growing.

They keep the lights on for us.

At the same time, portions of proceeds help fund real-world impact.

Your support also allows us to take action beyond reporting. To put real resources into the hands of people and organizations doing critical work on the ground, whether that’s feeding families, supporting veterans, or defending civil liberties.

This is what makes Centered America different.

We are not just observers. We are participants.

And none of it happens without you.

Thank You

None of this happens without you.

Not the reporting.

Not the organizing.

Not the impact.

What started as an idea turned into:

real donations

real meals

real support for veterans and communities

And that matters.

More than anything, that matters.

With gratitude,

Sharad & Gavin | The Centered America Team

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OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

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Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

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Thank you for fighting.