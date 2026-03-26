by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

I don’t even know what to say about this one. The White House just posted two completely unexplained videos to X and Instagram DURING AN ACTIVE WAR WITH IRAN, and one of them has a woman’s voice asking “it’s launching soon, right?” and then they DELETED it. No explanation. No comment. Nothing.

We are at WAR. Bombs are falling. And the official White House accounts are posting cryptic smartphone videos with “sound on” captions. Millions of people saw these and NOBODY from the White House has said a single word about what they are.

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White House Posts Two Cryptic Videos During Iran War, Deletes One, Internet Erupts

The official White House accounts on X and Instagram posted two unexplained, vertically shot videos within 45 minutes of each other on Wednesday night. Neither video came with any context or explanation. The posts arrived during an active military conflict with Iran and immediately sent the internet into a frenzy. The White House has not responded to requests for comment from multiple outlets.

The first video was posted around 9:15 p.m. EST to both X and Instagram. It appeared to be filmed on a smartphone and showed the camera pointed at someone’s feet. In the four-second clip, a female voice can be heard asking, “It’s launching soon, right?” A second voice is heard partially answering, “yes.” On-screen text read “sound on.” Pointed shoes were visible in the frame.

Online commentator Mario Nawfal, who has a massive following on X, identified the female voice as possibly belonging to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, though this has not been confirmed. The video was removed from both X and Instagram roughly 90 minutes after it was posted.

A second short video was posted at 10 p.m. EST. It showed a black, staticky screen with a phone notification sound playing. An American flag was briefly visible in one frame. The caption included only a phone emoji and a speaker emoji. No text or explanation was given.

Mario Nawfal wrote on X: “The White House just dropped a second cryptic video. Static over an American flag with a phone notification ding. Two vague posts in a row during an active war... Something big is coming and they want everyone watching.”

As of 11:12 p.m. ET, the first video on X alone had been viewed 1.4 million times, with 7,600 likes, 3,600 reposts, and more than 3,000 comments. On Instagram, the first video had over 9,600 likes and over 1,800 comments before it was taken down. It was not immediately clear whether the videos were posted intentionally.

Many online commenters theorized that the accounts could have been hacked, while others speculated that an official was cryptically teasing something. Conservative influencer Becky Weiss, who has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, commented on the first video simply asking, “What is this.” Verified Instagram user jenna.patricia.m wrote, “Umm… Quick question. Should we be concerned?” Her comment received over 700 likes.

Another commenter, priscillavento, wrote, “’It’s launching soon right?’ Is that what I heard?” On the second video, Instagram user heyitstwig, who has over 220,000 followers, commented, “Anonymous, is that you?”

The phrase “it’s launching soon, right?” alarmed many viewers given the current military context, with some interpreting it as a reference to a weapons launch or military escalation. The posts follow earlier instances of the Trump administration White House social media accounts sharing meme-style content, including videos that mixed real Iran war footage with clips from Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hollywood films.

In recent weeks, the White House has posted videos combining real footage from the war in Iran interspersed with footage from movies and video game clips, with phrases like “wasted” over images of explosions. One video included clips from superhero movies, anime films, Top Gun, and Braveheart before cutting to video of strikes on Iran. It ended with a voiceover saying “flawless victory,” audio from the video game Mortal Kombat. Another post showed a scene from Grand Theft Auto with the audio: “Ah [expletive], here we go again.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth responded to one of these videos on X: “War is not a f------ video game. Six Americans are dead and thousands more are at needless risk because of your illegal, unjustified war. And you’re calling this a flawless victory.”

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Sources

White House Mysterious Videos

CNBC - Coverage of the two unexplained White House videos, deletion, and lack of comment

Newsweek - Detailed breakdown of both videos, engagement numbers, and online reactions

White House X Post - Original post on X

Mario Nawfal on X - Commentary identifying Leavitt’s voice and reaction to the second video

ABC News - Context on prior White House “hype videos” mixing war footage with video game and movie clips