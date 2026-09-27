by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

A black-and-white advertisement aired on television Sunday showing Donald Trump walking down a hallway while his voice declared, “This is the final battle.”

Trump talks about demolishing the “deep state,” driving out “globalists,” casting out “communists, Marxists and fascists,” defeating the “fake news media” and liberating America from what he calls “villains.”

Then, at the bottom of the screen, comes the part that makes this different from a normal Trump campaign commercial:

“Paid for by the U.S. Government.”

This is part of a growing taxpayer-funded advertising campaign centered heavily on Trump. Earlier versions began airing on Fox News and Newsmax last week, including one that proclaimed “America will never be a communist country.” The Associated Press reported that the first 30-second buy cost about $14,000. The White House says these are patriotic public-service announcements, not political advertisements, noting that Trump himself is not on the November ballot and that the ads do not explicitly tell anyone how to vote. Critics, including Democratic lawmakers and some ethics experts, argue the campaign crosses the line into government-funded political promotion.

And the timing could hardly be more politically sensitive.

Republicans are suddenly spending in 39 more House races.

Reuters reported Sunday that major Republican groups and megadonors have begun spending money in at least 39 House races where they had not previously spent this cycle, including districts that Republicans had considered relatively safe.

The reason, according to three Republican operatives who spoke with Reuters, is internal polling showing that some of those seats may be more competitive than expected. Republican leaders have warned campaigns not to assume they are safe even in districts Trump carried by double digits in 2024.

Republicans currently have a 218-214 House majority, with one independent caucusing with them and two vacancies. Democrats need a net gain of at least four seats for control.

Republicans still have a substantial financial advantage. AdImpact says Republican groups have reserved about $888 million in advertising for the final stretch compared with about $666 million for Democrats, and Republican-aligned super PACs have outspent their Democratic counterparts almost two to one since Labor Day. Republican officials describe the new spending as insurance, not panic.

But you do not spend money defending places you believe are completely untouchable.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week put Trump’s approval at 32 percent, the lowest Reuters/Ipsos has recorded for him, while registered voters in that poll preferred Democratic congressional candidates 43 percent to 35 percent. A national generic ballot does not determine who controls Congress, and individual districts can look very different, but it helps explain why both parties are suddenly treating the map as much larger than they did months ago.

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There are billions of dollars being spent trying to make you see this election a certain way. My job here is smaller: find the documents, polling, court orders and actual quotes, then tell you what happened without pretending the inconvenient parts do not exist.

Trump rejected Iran’s proposal. Iran still wants talks.

The other enormous story Sunday is the Iran war.

Trump confirmed Saturday that he rejected an Iranian proposal that could have reopened the Strait of Hormuz and moved toward ending the fighting. U.S. officials say Iran wanted sanctions lifted and frozen assets released before further negotiations, terms Trump did not accept.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi responded Sunday that “only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock.” Trump, despite rejecting the proposal, told Axios that he expects American negotiators to hold more talks this week.

At the same time, Iran’s military warned it is prepared for renewed American attacks, while British police arrested five men near RAF Fairford, an air base used by American bombers during strikes connected to the Iran conflict. Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and have not publicly identified a motive, although Reuters reported that investigators are examining several possibilities, including an Iranian link.

The election machinery is changing too.

Friday, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to resume using an expanded federal immigration database to help states check voters’ citizenship status.

The administration says the system helps prevent noncitizens from voting. Voting-rights groups argue it risks incorrectly flagging eligible American voters, and the three liberal justices dissented. One Texas election official cited in court filings said a quarter of the supposed noncitizen matches examined there involved people who had already proved their citizenship.

The ruling comes barely five weeks before Election Day.

And the press fight is not over.

A Trump-appointed federal judge ordered the White House last week to restore access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico after finding that Trump’s ban was likely unconstitutional. The journalists returned.

Then the White House separately blocked CNN from traveling aboard Air Force One for a presidential trip, according to reporting cited by Reuters.

So the lawsuit solved one part of the fight. It did not end the fight.

The quiet part.

As of 4:52 p.m. Central on September 27, this is where the country is sitting five weeks before the midterms.

Republicans are putting money into dozens of districts they once thought they did not need to defend. Trump’s approval is sitting at a low point in Reuters/Ipsos polling. A taxpayer-funded television campaign is broadcasting Trump’s political language into American homes while the White House insists it is simply patriotic public information.

Meanwhile, a war Trump once described as something that could be resolved quickly is still going, a peace proposal has been rejected, Iran says negotiations remain the only way out, and the Supreme Court has just changed what states can do with federal voter data weeks before ballots are counted.

None of that tells us who will win November 3.

It does tell us the last five weeks are going to matter.

If this helped you put Sunday into some kind of order, restack it. There is a lot of noise right now, and putting verified reporting in front of someone who might otherwise only see the screaming version genuinely helps.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources

Reuters: Republicans pour money into 39 additional House races

AP: U.S. government funds Trump-focused television advertising

Reuters: Iran insists on diplomacy after Trump rejects proposal

Reuters: Supreme Court restores expanded voter-verification system

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America