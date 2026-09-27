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PuatheCat's avatar
PuatheCat
Sep 28

How is it even remotely legal for our taxpayer dollars to be spent on the Big Orange Blobs political ads?? That ticks me off!!

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Dotty's avatar
Dotty
Sep 28

He's walking with a smirk bully look on his face .....with the ads representing nothing but his deranged Marxist bs.. how can rhe american taxpayers pay for such nasty ass shit ? So much for his fraud , waste and abuse agenda when hes forcing waste , fraud anx abuse down the tax payers throats .....were just being abused more and more with his narcisstic greedy self absorbed messages

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