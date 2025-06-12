Centered America

Centered America

NEWS: Video Shows Senator Alex Padilla Being Detained

Jun 12, 2025

Sen. Alex Padilla was handcuffed by DHS after clearly saying, “I’m Senator Alex Padilla.”

Now DHS is claiming he didn’t identify himself.

The video proves otherwise.

📍Los Angeles

🎥 This is real.

