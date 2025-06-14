Video: ICE Detains U.S. Citizen

East Los Angeles, June 13 — Tensions erupted today when ICE agents reportedly stopped a Latino American man with no probable cause, sparking immediate outrage from local residents. Witnesses say the man was questioned solely based on his appearance—prompting neighbors to surround the agents, demand answers, and forcefully eject them from the block.

Subscribe

One bystander can be heard shouting, “I’m American… literally based off of skin color!”

The confrontation, caught on video, has since gone viral and reignited fears of unconstitutional profiling in immigrant-heavy communities. No arrests were made, but community leaders are calling for an investigation into the agents’ actions and demanding accountability from ICE.

If you support our mission to reform Democratic messaging, defend constitutional rights, and report real stories from the ground, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps Centered America keep the public informed and empowered.

Subscribe