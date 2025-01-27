Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them. We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda. To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Who are the people behind Centered America?

Centered America was founded by Gen-Z leaders Gavin Faivre and Sharad Swaney with one simple idea: politics should bring people together, not drive them apart. What began as two friends sharing frustration over how fear and division had replaced genuine dialogue quickly grew into a movement rooted in empathy, creativity, and action. Through independent journalism, storytelling, and civic engagement, we work to reconnect Americans to each other and to the democratic values that make this country worth believing in.

But our work doesn’t stop with media. Centered America is also about creating impact you can see and feel. We raise funds through subscriptions, donations, and the sale of our merchandise to support care-package drives, community partnerships, and essential aid for disenfranchised and overlooked communities across the country. Every free or paid subscription helps support resources for those who need them most, while advancing a message of hope, unity, and shared responsibility. Centered America isn’t just about reforming politics; it’s about rebuilding trust, helping people take action in their communities, and proving that real change starts when we show up for one another.

Why Subscribe?

By subscribing to Centered America, you directly support our mission and gain access to a community of like-minded individuals, fostering networking and organizing opportunities.

Why Become a paid subscriber?

Becoming a paid subscriber directly helps fund our efforts toward reconnecting the Democratic Party with voters from across the aisle. As a paid subscriber, you’re not only gaining access to exclusive content—you’re actively investing in a more effective Democratic strategy. Your contribution to Centered America helps fund the outreach and messaging that makes change possible.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have.