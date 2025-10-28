Subscribe
NEWS: $500 B Microsoft–OpenAI Deal Unfolds as Speaker Mike Johnson Faces GOP Revolt
Oct 28 | $500 B Microsoft–OpenAI Deal Unfolds as Speaker Mike Johnson Faces GOP Revolt
12 hrs ago
•
Centered America
29
1
Bombshell Investigation: The $300 Million White House Ballroom
Uncovering the secrets, donors, and implications of Trump's massive East Wing demolition
16 hrs ago
•
Centered America
,
Sharad Swaney
, and
Gavin Faivre
102
2
BREAKING: U.S. Military Officials Forced to Sign Secret NDAs Over Latin America Operations
Oct 28 | U.S. military officials involved in Latin America have been required to sign nondisclosure agreements
17 hrs ago
•
Centered America
58
28
BREAKING: ICE to Monitor Americans’ Social Media
Oct 28 | ICE Buys $5.7 Million AI System to Monitor Americans’ Social Media
17 hrs ago
•
Centered America
61
18
BREAKING: Trump Suggests Third Term, Trump's Health Questioned, SNAP Crisis, and Category 5 Hurricane
Oct 27 | Trump opens door for third term as MRI secrecy, SNAP crisis, and hurricane chaos grip the nation
Oct 27
•
Centered America
42
9
BREAKING: USDA Violates Hatch Act as Trump Pressures DOJ Over 2020 Election
Oct 26 | Trump pressures DOJ over 2020 election, USDA accused of Hatch Act violations, South Korea heightens APEC security, U.S.–China trade deal…
Oct 27
•
Centered America
37
6
BREAKING: Trump Imposes 10% Tariff on Canada
Oct 25 | Trump Imposes 10% Tariff on Canada Over Reagan Ad
Oct 25
•
Centered America
31
9
BREAKING: Pentagon Accepts Anonymous $130 Million Donation to Pay Troops Amid Shutdown
Oct 25 | Anonymous Pentagon donation, secret White House funding, media resignations, DOJ probes, and rising global unrest
Oct 25
•
Centered America
39
10
BREAKING: Oracle Reportedly in Talks to Purchase Warner Bros.
Oct 25 | Oracle in talks to buy Warner Bros., CNN, HBO
Oct 25
•
Centered America
37
3
1:33
The U.S. Moves Closer to War
Oct 24 | The U.S is moving closer to war with Latin America.
Oct 25
•
Centered America
47
5
1:15
BREAKING: U.S. Sanctions Colombian President Gustavo Petro Over Drug Trade Allegations
Oct 24 | Colombian president is sanctioned by the United States.
Oct 24
•
Centered America
45
7
1:07
Holding Each Other Accountable, Even Those We Support
Let’s talk accountability.
Oct 24
•
Centered America
28
8
