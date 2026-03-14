Interview with Lev Parnas | Centered America

by Sharad & Gavin, Directors of Centered America

Tonight we launched the first episode of The We The People Show, a new conversation series from Centered America focused on the people shaping American politics and the everyday citizens living through it.

Our first guest was Lev Parnas, who is currently running for Congress in Florida’s 27th district. Parnas became widely known for his role in the Trump–Ukraine scandal and has since positioned himself as a critic of the former administration while advocating for reforms within the political system.

In this conversation, we discuss:

• Why Lev Parnas believes he should represent Florida in Congress

• His past involvement in the Trump–Ukraine scandal

• Accountability, credibility, and whether voters should trust him moving forward

• His vision for the future of American politics

At one point in the interview, we also addressed and clarified a concern Lev raised about an earlier article we had written regarding his campaign. We corrected the record during the conversation and moved forward to focus on the larger questions voters are asking as he runs for office.

That moment reflects what The We The People Show is meant to be. Honest conversations, direct questions, and space for people to respond in their own words.

We want this show to be about facts, none of us are going to know everything, and that’s why we can work together to get to the truth. Work together to hear each other out.

We want to thank Lev Parnas for joining us and we look forward to more conversations with him very soon.

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We The People | Hosted by Gavin & Sharad

This series will feature conversations not only with politicians and public figures shaping the country, but also with everyday Americans whose voices are often missing from the political conversation.

Because democracy should not only be discussed by those in power. It should belong to the people it affects.

This is Episode 1.

More conversations coming soon.

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OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

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